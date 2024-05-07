Himalaya Mountain Death Zone Traversed in Epic 29-hour 'No Oxygen' Climb to Summit
Climber Allie Pepper Summits World's 5th Highest Mountain in Her 14 Peaks Oxygen-Free Challenge. 4 Down, 10 To Go.KATHMANDU, NEPAL, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian climber Allie Pepper has reached the true summit of Makalu (8,485m) in Nepal without the use of supplemental oxygen - the fourth of the 14 peaks she aims to climb in this way in just 2 years.
Pepper with Mingtemba (Mikel) Sherpa and Ngima Wanadak Sherpa reached the summit on Monday May 6th after a 29-hour trek from camp. Makalu is the 5th highest mountain in the world and is situated close to Mt Everest.
“Summit hardest summit of my life. Made summit around 3, heading down now. So tired”, the oxygen-deprived climber shared in a text from just below the summit.
No ascent is successful until the climbers return to camp and Pepper said blue ice – as hard as concrete and traversable only with the use of crampons – was challenging.
“Not easy to come down. So epic, so exhausted, so exposed.” she added, but the team made camp around 8pm.
Prior to the ascent Pepper and her team spent an uncomfortable 2 nights at 7,450 metres at camp 3.
“We had extremely high winds. The tent barely survived; Mikel and Ngima tried hard and secured it.” she messaged.
A favourable change in the weather meant Pepper and her Sherpas by-passed camp 4 and went straight for the summit, resulting in the 29-hour ascent.
Her journey symbolizes the triumph of human spirit over adversity. With each summit, she reaffirms her commitment to excellence, and inspires individuals, especially women, to climb their own mountains in life.
Respect Above the Clouds
48-year-old Pepper has now summited 4 of the 14 eight thousanders, Broad Peak in July 2023, Manaslu in September 2023 and Annapurna 1 in April 2024.
With her Respect Above The Clouds challenge of completing the task within 2 years she has until July 2025 to summit the remaining 10 highest mountains in the world.
“Allie needs 10 more eight thousand metre peaks to achieve her dream. With her hard work, and dedication Allie completed 2 eight thousand metre peaks in amazing time. Ngima and I will support her to achieve her dream.” Mikel shared.
Pepper has locked her sights on the third-highest mountain in the world, Mount Kanchenjunga, for her next peak.
No Oxygen
The 8000ers are in the Himalaya and Karakoram mountain ranges in Asia. Summiting all 14 peaks, through the so-called death zones without the use of additional oxygen, is a challenging and demanding achievement. Allie will be the first woman to complete the task.
Phillip Sylvester
Alliepepper.com
+61 400 538 309
phil@alliepepper.com