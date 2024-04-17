Breathless Climber Summits Annapurna with No Oxygen
Climber Summits Annapurna in “14 peaks, No 02” World Record Challenge
We are the highest people in the world right now!”KATHMANDU, NEPAL, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced climber Allie Pepper has reached the true summit of Annapurna 1 (8,091m) without the use of supplemental oxygen - the third of the 14 peaks she aims to climb in this way in just 2 years.
— Allie Pepper
Pepper with Mingtemba (Mikel) Sherpa and Ngima Wanadak Sherpa reached the summit on Sunday April 14th.
“We left at 8:08 pm from camp 4 and I made summit at 12:03 pm. I got back to camp 4 at 5:34 pm, we are all super stoked!”
After returning to base camp Pepper received treatment on her eye which had been affected by the below freezing temperatures at the summit but is otherwise in good health after the ordeal.
48-year-old Pepper has now summited 3 of the 14 eight thousanders, Broad Peak in July 2023 and Manaslu in September 2023. With her Respect Above The Clouds challenge of completing the task within 2 years she has until July 2025 to summit the remaining 11 highest mountains in the world.
“I’ve worked hard to prepare, I’m acclimatized, and I feel strong, so if the weather holds, I could have another true summit achievement very soon.” she added.
The 8000ers are in the Himalaya and Karakoram mountain ranges in Asia. Summiting all 14 peaks, through the so-called death zones without the use of additional oxygen, is a challenging and demanding achievement. Allie will be the first woman to complete the task.
