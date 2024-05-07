Sports Wield Ability to Strengthen Latin American Communities: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a region like Latin America, labeled as the world's most violent, where 30% of all homicides occur despite hosting only 9% of the world's population, the focus on violence prevention becomes imperative.
Beyond being a sport, soccer has emerged as a powerful tool for promoting values, fostering community cohesion, and preventing violence, asserts Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, a Mexican entrepreneur and president of Racing F.C. Porto Palemeiras.
This strategy, which has shown success in different parts of Latin America, effectively diverts young people from environments marked by violence and armed conflict toward a path of personal and social development.
Yañez Villagrán believes soccer can help prevent violence among young people by promoting empathy and emotional control. According to the oil businessman, mastering these social competencies through sport can equip them with skills to avoid acting aggressively.
Supporting this vision, the entrepreneur has made significant investments in local athletes, such as providing state-of-the-art sports equipment, thus demonstrating his focus on strengthening the social fabric and fostering community pride.
Furthermore, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán seeks excellence on the field and commits to a comprehensive vision that prioritizes the training of young talents, promoting values such as discipline, perseverance, and teamwork.
An example is the intervention in the Sports Unit “El Morro” in Boca del Río, where the club has provided local athletes with cutting-edge training infrastructure, supporting both their athletic and personal development.
This perspective aligns with evidence supported by statistics, demonstrating how sports promote essential values for personal development and social inclusion, thereby contributing to crime prevention.
Racing F.C. Porto Palmeiras exemplifies this collaboration in the Mexican Premier League and through training programs that provide opportunities to thousands of aspiring soccer players worldwide.
Therefore, for Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, soccer represents an opportunity to cultivate fundamental values and build a more promising future for future generations. In a context marked by social and economic challenges, soccer emerges as a catalyst in the search for solutions and strengthening the social fabric in Mexico and throughout Latin America.
Fausto González
