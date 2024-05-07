National Heart Week Sparks Dialogue on Heart Health and First Aid Management

Heart Attacks

Heart Research Australia reveals alarming statistics: every 10 minutes, an Australian suffers a heart attack.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains Australia’s leading cause of death, claiming a life every 12 minutes.These numbers are sobering” — Malcom Thompson, My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to National Heart Week (6-12 May) Managing Director of leading first aid provider, My First Aid Course, Mal Thompson, is igniting a dialogue around heart health and first aid management for cardiac emergencies. The Heart Foundation is encouraging Australian’s to ‘never miss a beat’ with this year’s awareness campaign.

Identifying cardiac events necessitating swift intervention, Thompson highlights heart attack and sudden cardiac arrests. Acknowledging public apprehension in responding to such emergencies, Thompson underscores the significance of first aid training. With proper skills, bystanders can effectively provide life-saving support.

Identifying cardiac events necessitating swift intervention, Thompson highlights heart attack and sudden cardiac arrests. Acknowledging public apprehension in responding to such emergencies, Thompson underscores the significance of first aid training. With proper skills, bystanders can effectively provide life-saving support.

Distinguishing between heart attacks and cardiac arrests, Thompson explains that while a heart attack compromises heart "plumbing," potentially leading to a cardiac arrest, the latter occurs when the heart abruptly ceases function due to disrupted electrical activity. "Without immediate CPR from bystanders, chances of survival in the community are non-existent," clarifies Thompson.

A person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest will be unresponsive and not breathing normally. Every minute that passes without intervention decreases survival changes by 10%. “First aid training teaches individuals how to implement the DRSABCD action plan and optimize the links in the Chain of Survival in these circumstances”, Thompson affirms.

A person experiencing a heart attack will initially be responsive and able to describe symptoms. During a heart attack the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen when an artery becomes blocked or blood flow is reduced. Thompson clarifies, “The heart muscle begins to die due to the lack of blood supply and oxygen”.

Detailing the symptoms of a heart attack, Thompson dispels misconceptions surrounding "classic" signs, stressing the variability of symptoms which may include chest pain, shortness of breath, discomfort in the jaw, neck, or arms and a feeling of indigestion. Referencing ANZCOR guidelines, he advises prompt action upon experiencing sudden severe symptoms, or symptoms that last longer than 10 minutes, including calling emergency services, locating a nearby automatic defibrillator and being ready to commence CPR if the condition deteriorates with the person becoming unresponsive.

Concluding the release, Thompson encourages individuals seeking further information or wishing to enroll in first aid training courses to visit the My First Aid Course website.

