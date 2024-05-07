Footnanny Brand Selected for the GOOP Mother's Day Gift Guide for Signature Turn Down Service
Goop is a wellness and lifestyle brand and company. It's highly anticipated annual Mother's Day Gift Guide provides a selection of the best of the best in health and wellness including the Footnanny Brand.
The exclusive Footnanny Signature Turn Down Service brings the spa directly to your home setting the gold standard in luxurious at-home pampering.
The Footnanny Signature Turn Down Service is a luxurious pampering experience that brings the spa to your home or location of your choice with a focus on restorative pedicures and foot treatments.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footnanny, a leading name in luxurious foot care services, announced that its Signature Turn Down Service has been selected for inclusion in the 2024 GOOP Mother's Day Gift Guide. This exclusive service offers unparalleled restorative pedicures and foot treatments by Gloria L. Williams, the Founder/CEO of Footnanny.
— Gloria L. Williams, Founder and Owner of the Footnanny Brand.
"We are honored and excited to be recognized by GOOP for our Signature Turn Down Service," said Williams. "This acknowledgement highlights our dedication to providing top-notch foot care and pampering experiences for our valued customers." Footnanny Brand is popular among her A-list clientele.
"The Footnanny Signature Turn Down Service offers a luxurious and rejuvenating experience at your home or location of your choice," said Williams. "The service focuses on restorative pedicures and foot treatments that are relaxing and indulgent."
Foot problems are widespread, affecting approximately 75% of people in the United States at some point in their lives, according to the Institute for Preventive Foot Health. Additionally, the American Podiatric Medical Association reported that 8 out of 10 women experience foot problems, often due to wearing improper footwear like high heels.
"We believe that self-care is essential, and our Signature Turn Down Service is the pinnacle of foot health and wellness," added Williams. "Anytime is a good time to care for yourself and others and be treated to an exquisite wellness experience, particularly in honor of Mother's Day."
Inclusion in the GOOP Mother's Day Gift Guide is a testament to Footnanny's commitment to excellence in personalized foot care services. With a reputation for delivering exceptional results and unparalleled customer satisfaction, Footnanny continues to set the gold standard in luxurious at-home pampering.
For more information about Footnanny and its exclusive Signature Turn Down Service, visit Footnanny's website. Digital gift certificates and appointment bookings are also available through Fresha.
About Footnanny
Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny is renowned for her luxury foot care brand dedicated to providing premium at-home spa experiences. With a focus on restorative pedicures and foot treatments, Footnanny ensures that customers receive the highest level of care and relaxation in the comfort of their own homes.
Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Footnanny Brand Video