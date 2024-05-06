The 15th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium
iiBIG's 15th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium, will take May 20-21, 2024 in the Washington DC area. The conference will be held at the Crystal City Hyatt @ Ronald Reagan Airport. This event has become known as the only conference of its kind to attract a 360-degree cross-section of all the key players in the education finance/student loan industry. Attendance at our in-person events has averaged between 125-150 and, early indications are that this year's IN-PERSON conference will continue this trend.
Now that the student loan repayment freeze has been lifted; and, the SCOTUS decision has "somewhat" clarified loan forgiveness issues, the 2024 event promises to draw a larger audience than ever!
On Monday, Aisha Smith will join "Drinking from a Fire Hose: Student Loan Servicing & Collections Roundtable," discussing such subjects as:
- With the resumption of Federal Student Loan Repayments how are Servicers adapting to new realities and challenges?
- Are 3rd Party Servicing organizations seeing an uptick in opportunities?
- What is the status of the new USDS (Unified Servicing and Data Solutions) Platform?
- Where are CFPB examiners focusing their supervisory efforts?
- How are Servicers and Collectors of Private Student Loans Assessing these Markets?
Speakers
- Moderator: Scott Buchanan, Executive Director, Student Loan Servicing Alliance – Washington, DC
- Mary Dwyer Pembroke, Director & Assistant General Counsel, Discover Financial Services – Washington, DC
- Joe Grieco, Chief Legal Officer, College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC – Wilmington, DE
- David A. Heintzelman, Supervisory Examiner, Field Manager, CFPB – Washington, DC
- Aisha Smith, Financial Services Counsel, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP – Washington, DC