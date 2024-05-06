Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,064 in the last 365 days.

The 15th Annual Education Finance &amp; Loan Symposium

iiBIG's 15th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium, will take May 20-21, 2024 in the Washington DC area. The conference will be held at the Crystal City Hyatt @ Ronald Reagan Airport. This event has become known as the only conference of its kind to attract a 360-degree cross-section of all the key players in the education finance/student loan industry. Attendance at our in-person events has averaged between 125-150 and, early indications are that this year's IN-PERSON conference will continue this trend.

Now that the student loan repayment freeze has been lifted; and, the SCOTUS decision has "somewhat" clarified loan forgiveness issues, the 2024 event promises to draw a larger audience than ever!

On Monday, Aisha Smith will join "Drinking from a Fire Hose: Student Loan Servicing & Collections Roundtable," discussing such subjects as:

  • With the resumption of Federal Student Loan Repayments how are Servicers adapting to new realities and challenges?
  • Are 3rd Party Servicing organizations seeing an uptick in opportunities?
  • What is the status of the new USDS (Unified Servicing and Data Solutions) Platform?
  • Where are CFPB examiners focusing their supervisory efforts?
  • How are Servicers and Collectors of Private Student Loans Assessing these Markets?

Speakers

  • Moderator: Scott Buchanan, Executive Director, Student Loan Servicing Alliance – Washington, DC
  • Mary Dwyer Pembroke, Director & Assistant General Counsel, Discover Financial Services – Washington, DC
  • Joe Grieco, Chief Legal Officer, College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC – Wilmington, DE
  • David A. Heintzelman, Supervisory Examiner, Field Manager, CFPB – Washington, DC
  • Aisha Smith, Financial Services Counsel, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP – Washington, DC

You just read:

The 15th Annual Education Finance &amp; Loan Symposium

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more