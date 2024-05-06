iiBIG's 15th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium, will take May 20-21, 2024 in the Washington DC area. The conference will be held at the Crystal City Hyatt @ Ronald Reagan Airport. This event has become known as the only conference of its kind to attract a 360-degree cross-section of all the key players in the education finance/student loan industry. Attendance at our in-person events has averaged between 125-150 and, early indications are that this year's IN-PERSON conference will continue this trend.

Now that the student loan repayment freeze has been lifted; and, the SCOTUS decision has "somewhat" clarified loan forgiveness issues, the 2024 event promises to draw a larger audience than ever!

On Monday, Aisha Smith will join "Drinking from a Fire Hose: Student Loan Servicing & Collections Roundtable," discussing such subjects as:

With the resumption of Federal Student Loan Repayments how are Servicers adapting to new realities and challenges?

Are 3rd Party Servicing organizations seeing an uptick in opportunities?

What is the status of the new USDS (Unified Servicing and Data Solutions) Platform?

Where are CFPB examiners focusing their supervisory efforts?

How are Servicers and Collectors of Private Student Loans Assessing these Markets?

Speakers