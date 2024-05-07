M·A·C COSMETICS NAMES TIKTOK SENSATION SABRINA BAHSOON (“TUBE GIRL”) AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Sabrina Bahsoon makes her catwalk debut at the M·A·C Face Show during London Fashion Week (Getty Images for M·A·C Cosmetics)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics has named viral TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, aka Tube Girl, as its newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Originally from Malaysia, Bahsoon was just completing her law degree in September 2023 when TikTok videos of her energetic dance routines on the London Tube began to go viral. Within a few weeks, she was walking at the M·A·C Face Show at London Fashion Week alongside Twiggy and Munroe Bergdorf, making it the first beauty brand to partner with Bahsoon. Since then, the hashtag #tubegirl has drawn in over 2 billion views on TikTok and continues to inspire countless imitation videos from fans drawn to her unapologetically confident style.

“As a longtime M·A·C girlie, I have always felt a deep connection to the brand’s mission of empowering people of All Ages, All Races, All Genders to express their authentic selves through makeup and creativity,” says Bahsoon. “It is a dream come true for me to be part of the M·A·C Cosmetics family as they celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.”

Through a long-term partnership, Sabrina can be seen as the face of M·A·C’s global product campaigns, including its Holiday 2025 collection. She will also bring M·A·C fans into her life and style through a series of videos throughout the year, such as her recent tour of the M·A·C office or attendance at the launch party for M·A·Cximal Silky-Matte Lipstick.

“As a culture brand, we have always made it a priority to tap into culturally relevant voices like Sabrina to help us drive conversations and trends larger than beauty,” says Drew Elliott, M·A·C Global Creative Director. “Sabrina’s brilliantly confident and individual spirit – which comes through in each one of her TikTok videos – is completely in sync with M·A·C’s core ethos. We are thrilled to be the first beauty brand to work with her and can’t wait to take our partnership to the next level in the months to come.”

For the latest updates, follow @MACcosmetics or @SabrinaBahsoon on TikTok, or sign up for email alerts at: MACcosmetics.com.

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS:

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics, is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 120 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest at @MACcosmetics, become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics), follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics), watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location, visit MACcosmetics.com.