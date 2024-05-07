Carolina Hemp Hut Announces Exciting May Promotion for One Source Botanicals' New CBD/CBG Blended Gummies

30 Count Bottle of CBD/CBG Blended Gummies from OSB Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores Carolina Hemp Hut cannabis dispensaries official logo

The Hemp Hut caters to people seeking better health with Hemp Products

There many ways cannabis products can help us without causing a high, CBG is a great place to start. It simply creates a healthier experience altogether.” — Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, North Carolina's leading retailer for hemp products, is thrilled to unveil an exclusive promotion for One Source Botanicals’ latest advance in innovation into hemp-based wellness: the CBD/CBG Duo Blend Gummies. Throughout May, these transformative gummies will be available at a special discounted price, offering significant savings for both loyalty club members and guests.

Special May Promotion:

As a gesture of appreciation to our valued customers, Carolina Hemp Hut is offering these powerful gummies at a reduced price of $34.95, down from the regular $42.95. This promotion is an excellent opportunity for both new and returning customers to experience the benefits of CBD and CBG at an accessible price.

About the Product:

The One Source Botanicals CBD/CBG Duo Blend Gummies are expertly crafted to combine 25mg of both CBD and CBG per edible. Designed to alleviate anxiety and enhance focus, these gummies are ideal for anyone looking to improve mental clarity and manage stress-related discomfort. Made with high-quality ingredients such as natural flavors, and broad-spectrum CBD and CBG isolate, these gummies are not only effective but also safe and enjoyable without the "high".

Customer Experience:

These gummies have rapidly gained popularity among a diverse group of users, including students and professionals, who report noticeable improvements in concentration and relief from anxiety. "Since people are discovering the benefits of less fog and more awareness, they're loving these blended gummies," says Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut.

Why Choose Carolina Hemp Hut?:

At Carolina Hemp Hut, we are dedicated to offering our customers not just products but solutions. Our partnership with One Source Botanicals ensures that our customers receive premium-quality hemp products that are both effective and reliable. Our stores are staffed with knowledgeable experts ready to guide you to the right product to meet your wellness goals.

Call to Action:

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! Visit us in-store at one of our NC dispensaries or online to take advantage of the May promotion on One Source Botanicals CBD/CBG Duo Blend Gummies. For more information, visit https://carolinahemphut.com or follow us on Instagram at @CarolinaHempHut for updates and educational content on the benefits of hemp and CBD products.

Contact Information:

Carolina Hemp Hut

137 Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC

919-883-5584

info@carolinahemphut.com

carolinahemphut.com