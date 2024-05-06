Press Releases

05/06/2024

Governor Lamont, Commissioner Eucalitto, Congressional Delegation Applaud USDOT Release of $3 Million in Emergency Relief Funds for I-95 Norwalk Repairs

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation are applauding the announcement made today by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has approved the release of $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds for the Connecticut Department of Transportation to help offset the costs with reconstructing the Fairfield Avenue Bridge over Interstate 95 in Norwalk, which was severely damaged in a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, May 2.

FHWA’s Emergency Relief program provides funding to states, territories, tribes, and Federal Land Management Agencies for highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events. These “quick release” Emergency Relief funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring this essential transportation link. Additional funds needed to repair damages to Interstate 95 and the Fairfield Avenue Bridge will be supported by the Emergency Relief program through subsequent nationwide funding allocations. The FHWA Emergency Relief program complements Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs and provisions by encouraging agencies to identify and implement measures to incorporate resilience in the design, restoration, and repair of damaged infrastructure to better withstand future damage from climate change and future weather events.

Governor Lamont said, “Very quickly after the collision occurred on Thursday morning, Secretary Buttigieg was on the phone with me and let me know that the U.S. Department of Transportation is ready and willing to support Connecticut and make these urgent repairs to the highway. This stretch of I-95 is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the nation and it is a major corridor for commerce and our economy. The quick support of the federal government is appreciated, and it will help us accelerate the rehabilitation of this highway. I thank Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris administration for the approval of this emergency relief funding and for understanding how important I-95 is for Connecticut.”

Commissioner Eucalitto said, “Thank you to Secretary Buttigieg, Administrator Bhatt, and the federal delegation for supporting us throughout the weekend and providing the quick release of these emergency funds. I remain incredibly proud of our crews and contractors who got the job done ahead of schedule over the weekend. While the highway is now open, we still have a lot of work to do, and our team is hard at work designing the new Fairfield Avenue Bridge.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This $3 million is fantastic, well-merited news for Connecticut taxpayers. A prompt positive federal response is welcome – just 48 hours after our request. I am proud to have led the Connecticut Congressional delegation’s strong support of these funds and will continue to explore and work for additional federal assistance.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “It’s a testament to the hard work of Governor Lamont, CTDOT, and USDOT that just a few days after the tanker fire on I-95 last week, all lanes have been reopened. When I spoke with Secretary Buttigieg the day of the incident, I asked for his commitment that USDOT would stay focused on reopening the highway and overpass as quickly as possible. I’m glad to see USDOT following through with this $3 million in Emergency Relief funds to help fund the necessary repairs.”

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “I am thrilled that the Department of Transportation has announced $3 million in emergency federal relief funding to address the structural damage caused by a vehicle collision and subsequent fire in Norwalk last week. The I-95 interstate and the Fairfield Avenue bridge offer a critical throughway in the Fourth District, and it is imperative to fully restore this infrastructure as quickly as possible to relieve traffic congestion and support our commuters. This news comes after the Connecticut delegation sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg requesting immediate support. I look forward to continued work with the state and federal government to ensure these relief funds are implemented as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Congressman John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “I thank Secretary Buttigieg and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their rapid action to dedicate emergency funding to support the State of Connecticut’s recovery efforts from last week’s collision on I-95. I will continue to stay in close contact with the entire Connecticut delegation, Governor Lamont, and CTDOT to ensure the state has all the resources it needs to safely rebuild Norwalk’s Fairfield Avenue Bridge and prevent further traffic delays.”

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “Last weekend’s stunning clean-up of I-95 to reopen for traffic was an amazing statement by the work crews and the building trades. Today’s federal investment of $3 million is good news for motorists and the taxpayer.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “Highways are an essential public resource that are critical for both the state economy and the lives of individual residents. This will give the Connecticut Department of Transportation access to a wide range of federal assistance to ensure the damage to I-95 is fully mended.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “I am grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Buttigieg in releasing $3 million in emergency funding to help CTDOT address the damage sustained from last week’s incident on I-95. Reopening parts of I-95 so quickly benefits communities across Connecticut by keeping people and businesses moving safely while CTDOT continues long-term repairs.”

More information about FHWA’s Emergency Relief program can be found online at www.fhwa.dot.gov/programadmin/erelief.cfm