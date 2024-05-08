Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) Launches to Make Equity Crowdfunding Borderless
New Non-Profit Organization Aims to Harmonize, Innovate, and Expand Global Equity Crowdfunding
Our vision is to help enable global, borderless equity crowdfunding, unlocking innovation and economic growth on an unprecedented scale.”LONDON , UK , May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for the equity crowdfunding industry with the official launch of the Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA). This pioneering initiative is set to transform the landscape of equity crowdfunding by engaging platforms, regulators and technology providers around the world to evolve equity crowdfunding to become global.
— Andrew Field, Head of the GECA Steering Committee,
Founded by a coalition of industry leaders, GECA’s mission is to foster a collaborative environment where industry standards can be agreed, technology based solutions explored and regulatory frameworks streamlined, to facilitate borderless equity crowdfunding.
Andrew Field, Head of the GECA Steering Committee, states:
"Our vision is to help enable global, inter-jurisdictional equity crowdfunding, unlocking innovation and economic growth on an unprecedented scale. By bringing together platforms, regulators, and technology providers, GECA aims to catalyze the transformation of how crowdfunding operates across the globe."
Abhilasha Dafria, Founder/CEO of Angels Den, highlighted the strategic importance of the alliance, saying, "The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance presents
us with the opportunity to actively explore the ideas and relationships that will expand our business into new markets. Through high-quality conversations with CEOs in other jurisdictions, and access to GECA's combined resources, we see a global opportunity that would be otherwise impossible."
Echoing these sentiments, Janis Blazevics, Founder/CEO of Crowded Hero, remarked, "GECA's vision for a global equity crowdfunding ecosystem without borders can transform what is otherwise still a very localized industry. We are excited to be part of a global Alliance that champions such a bold vision, while also undertaking the important work to realize the vision. The GECA initiative clearly aligns with our vision to empower entrepreneurs worldwide by breaking down geographical and regulatory barriers to investment."
GECA offers its members a wealth of benefits aimed at enhancing their operations and extending their reach within the global market:
Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse network of industry thought leaders/CEO’s.
Educational Resources: Access to workshops and materials to navigate the complexities of global operations.
Regular Roundtable Discussions: Enabling real-time engagement on pressing industry issues and potential solutions.
Influence in Industry Development: Participate in shaping standardized global practices.
Visibility and Promotion: Gain recognition through listings in the GECA directory and featured content in newsletters.
Joining GECA costs nothing, providing complimentary access to encourage early and wide-scale participation. This is an invitation for equity crowdfunding platforms and industry stakeholders worldwide to experience the advantages of being part of a global community focused on shaping the future of equity crowdfunding.
Joining GECA
Platforms and industry-related firms interested in supporting GECA can join via www.theGECA.org, where they can also explore a range of resources and upcoming events. GECA encourages all stakeholders within the equity crowdfunding ecosystem to engage and collaborate through its various platforms and discussions.
About GECA:
The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a non-profit organization established to enable global, borderless equity crowdfunding, and the innovation and economic growth it creates. GECA connects crowdfunding platforms and stakeholders around the world and is run by the industry.
For more information, please visit www.theGECA.org or contact:
Andrew Field
Head of the Steering Committee (GECA)
Email: contact@thegeca.org
Website: www.theGECA.org
