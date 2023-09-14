New Dacxi Chain eBook traces rich past and even richer future of equity crowdfunding
Unlocking the Potential of Web 3.0, Dacxi Chain's New eBook Charts Equity Crowdfunding's Historical Roots and Pioneers Its Future.
With the solution to equity crowdfunding’s historical challenges now on the horizon, there’s never been a more exciting time for the industry”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dacxi Chain is excited to announce the release of its latest comprehensive eBook: "The Evolution of Equity Crowdfunding: From 18th Century Altruism to Web3 Transformation."
— Ian Lowe CEO
A rich historical resource, the eBook takes readers on an intriguing journey through the development of equity crowdfunding. It charts the industry’s humble roots in 18th Century Ireland, its meteoric rise in the 2000s, and its thrilling Web 3.0-led future.
That future is currently being shaped by Dacxi Chain. Dacxi Chain is an innovative new Platform as a Service (PaaS), bringing Web 3.0’s paradigm-shifting technology to the equity crowdfunding industry. Dacxi Chain makes it easy for localized equity crowdfunding platforms to harness Web 3.0’s tools, and use them to take their businesses global. This means start-ups can raise capital more quickly and easily, and global innovation can reach all-new heights.
As Dacxi Chain CEO Ian Lowe explains, shaping this future means first examining the past. “As Dacxi Chain unveils the next chapters in equity crowdfunding, it's vital to understand how we got here,” says Lowe. “Tracking the evolution of crowdfunding highlights the unique set of challenges facing the industry today. From lack of scale, to regulatory red tape, to the issue of cross-border investments.”
Dacxi Chain itself poses the solution to many of these challenges. By applying Web 3.0 tools such as blockchain and tokenization to equity crowdfunding, Dacxi Chain makes it simpler than ever for equity crowdfunding platforms to facilitate cross-border investments. The PaaS also connects the world’s diverse equity crowdfunding platforms into one singular global network – exponentially increasing the visibility of capital-raising campaigns all over the world.
“With the solution to equity crowdfunding’s historical challenges now on the horizon, there’s never been a more exciting time for the industry,” says Lowe. “That makes now the perfect moment to take stock of crowdfunding’s journey so far, and examine where that journey could lead us tomorrow."
As part of its efforts to usher in equity crowdfunding’s next era, Dacxi Chain has announced an upcoming capital raise. Expressions of interest and opportunities to participate are now open via [Equitise for Australia and New Zealand] and [Angels Den for the UK].
📖 Download the eBook Here: https://dacxichain.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/The-evolution-of-equity-crowdfunding-ebook.pdf
