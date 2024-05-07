VetComm Gives Hope to Dying Vietnam Veteran

10 million veterans battling the VA For $100 billion per year have a place to turn for help in VetComm.Us

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marine Corps Veteran Dennis Swarz died a tragic death after serving his country. The Corona, California resident was on a Vietnam “scrub team” in 1973 where his job was to clean and haul away waste from Agent Orange. The family says this later led to years of battling debilitating diseases including renal kidney failure, liver and heart disease, dementia, and stage 3 diabetes. While he battled for his life, his widow, Lu battled the VA for years to get his medical benefits covered right up until the day he died on April 20th at the age of 70.“We fought the VA for six years,” said his widow, Lu. “We were just totally overwhelmed with all the medical bills. They just kept saying ‘denied’.”According to Lu, the VA repeatedly denied Dennis’ claims because they said because he grew up on a farm in Montana his debilitating condition could have been linked to fertilizer. Dennis' family believes it was because of his exposure to Agent Orange.“My dad was always fit and healthy before he went to Vietnam," said Jonathan Swarz, Dennis’ son. "After he returned from the war, he just got sicker over the years. He now has over 20 stints in his heart and is dying in front of us. We believe this was from exposure to Agent Orange."The American Legion Department of California, 5th Area Vice Commander David Brambila brought Dennis’ case to Kate Monroe, a Marine Corps Veteran and CEO of VetComm , the leading provider of veteran disability benefits in the U.S.“A trust attorney reached out that a Vietnam veteran was dying with only a few days to live and if there was anything I could do,” said Brambila. "We at the Legion just do not have to bandwidth or resources to leap into action. I called Kate Monroe because this required an immediate home visit.”The next day, Monroe made the three-hour roundtrip drive where she saw Dennis at death’s door barely conscious with a breathing apparatus and gang green consuming his left leg. She was able to file Dennis’ claim on the spot. Twelve hours later, Dennis passed away.“VetComm gave us hope,” said Lu before Dennis passed. “[Kate] came in and filed a claim today and we just talked to them last night. They said that they would go to bat for us. Just having hope is huge but knowing they stepped right in even though we’re short-timers and got the claim filed. That’s just huge knowing somebody’s there for us.”Dennis’ situation brought Monroe to tears.“I just get so emotional,” said Monroe crying. “If the only thing that we provide from VetComm and the thing you took away from this is that you have hope, that’s enough for me to make the three-hour roundtrip drive on short notice. We don’t want veterans to lose hope because the outcome of that loss of hope is typically not a good thing. So, anything that we can do to provide veterans’ families with help and some hope and care, that’s something that we’re passionate about.”Unfortunately, Dennis’ situation is not unique. Millions of veterans are denied medical benefits from the VA despite their condition or service which is why Monroe created VetComm. The system proves to be a consistent challenge for many veterans so VetComm created a system that streamlines the process to make sure veterans get the full medical care they need to battle whatever disability they might be facing.“We want to ensure that no veteran is left behind,” said Monroe.For more information go to www.VetComm.US or call Communications Officer Rafer Weigel at rafer@vetcomm.us or call 312-914-8690.

