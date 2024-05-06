Bridge repairs on I-75 in Anderson County begin Sunday, May 12

Motorists traveling on I-75 in Anderson County should be aware of upcoming bridge repair activities that are expected to have a significant impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, I-75 North and I-75 South will be reduced to one lane at Mile Marker 126 at the bridges over the Clinch River. This is located between Exit 122 (Norris) and Exit 128 (Rocky Top). These lane closures will be in place 24/7 through Thursday, May 23.

In efforts to reduce traffic backups, the contractor will be utilizing a “zipper merge,” also known as “late merge.” When traffic is heavy, motorists will be directed to drive in both lanes until the merge point, and then take turns moving into the through lane.

You can learn more about “zipper merge,” or “late merge” here: https://youtu.be/X8FCOIaVtI4

There will also be intermittent lane closures in this area beginning on Sunday, May 5, as crews perform paving operations to prepare for lane shifts during bridge repair activities.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



###