Agriculture Student Scholarship Recipients Announced In Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 6, 2024

Today, Saskatchewan students pursuing a post-secondary education in agriculture were awarded scholarships from the federal and provincial governments.

“Young people are truly the future of the sector, and I would like to congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients,” Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay said. “By furthering their post-secondary education, these young people are setting a foundation for successful careers in a strong, sustainable agricultural sector.”

"Witnessing the passion and knowledge of Saskatchewan's youth through the Agriculture Student Scholarship submissions has been truly remarkable," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Saskatchewan is a world leader in agriculture which is why it is so important that we invest in the education of our future industry leaders. Congratulations to this year's recipients."  

Marleigh Mann from Lloydminster was awarded $6,000 toward her post-secondary studies as the grand prize recipient. Mann's essay highlighted the future of sustainable agriculture, promoting innovation, adaptability and the overall vitality of the industry. Furthermore, it advocated for building public trust and transparency through educational opportunities such as farm tours and social media campaigns surrounding sustainable agricultural practices.   

Mann sees the agriculture industry heading in a positive direction. 

"I really believe agriculture is going to continue to thrive and I've already seen that in my own community," Mann said. "We have a big world to feed and sustainable agriculture practices will keep getting better. The future certainly is bright."   

Clare Wever from Lloydminster, Katie Moyle from Hanley and Madalynn Anderson from Rosetown were all awarded $3,000 as the runners-up. The recipients will be attending post-secondary at the University of Saskatchewan in the fall at the College of Agriculture and Bioresources. Their fields of study will range from animal health and welfare to agribusiness and agricultural sciences.  

The Agriculture Student Scholarship is funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors.  

For more information on the scholarship winners and their submissions, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/ag-public-trust.

