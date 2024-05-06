Center for Accounting Transformation Expands Team with Strategic Appointments

Center for Accounting Transformation - Horizontal Blue Type Dave Maresca, Mission Outreach Specialist; Center for Accounting Transformation Mathew Heggem, Mission Advocacy Architect; Center for Accounting Transformation

Entrepreneur and consultant joins veteran videographer and storyteller as the latest additions to the accounting profession’s transformation team.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 -- The Center for Accounting Transformation (Center) proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its team, further fortifying its mission to improve the world by enabling more mindful and holistic decision-making.

Dave Maresca, a prominent figure renowned for his expertise in storytelling and its profound impact on financial narratives, joins the Center as a Mission Outreach Specialist. In this pivotal role, Maresca will spearhead initiatives to foster deeper stakeholder engagement, amplifying the Center’s mission. With a background rooted in communications and a passion for social impact, Maresca is poised to elevate the Center’s outreach efforts and broaden its sphere of influence within the accounting profession.

Formerly with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) in New York City, Maresca brings nearly 20 years of experience. As a producer and video director, he orchestrated award-winning projects that spanned the gamut. Educational videos, professional profiles, and thought-provoking pieces found their way from script to screen with Maresca’s vision and guidance. His studio wizardry extended beyond the camera; he managed end-to-end operations, from casting to non-linear editing. Live webcasts and recruitment campaigns thrived under his guidance, both within the studio walls and at bustling conferences.

Maresca’s decision to join the Center was more than a career move; it was a reunion. The Center’s Inspiration Architect, Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, a familiar face from Maresca’s AICPA days, reached out about a video production opportunity. Their history of collaboration and shared creative vision made the choice clear. Shimamoto’s penchant for out-of-the-box ideas resonated with Maresca, and the prospect of working together again felt like coming home. The Center’s mission to #improvetheworld aligned seamlessly with Maresca’s ethos. He envisions media productions that not only inform but also transform—bringing a Zen-like approach to storytelling.

“It’s not only about the people that [the Center is] serving, but also about the people who are doing the service,” Maresca explained, meaning Center clients and allies. “It’s sort of the full 360 approach that is all grounded around the feelings of positivity and hope, and the telling of stories that make people feel like they have an idea of how to make their dreams come true.”

Along with Maresca's appointment, the Center also welcomes Mathew Heggem as a Mission Advocacy Architect. As the CEO of 10kCreators and a visionary leader in financial services, Heggem brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology and advocacy to effect positive change in the financial realm. In his new role, Heggem will play a pivotal role in shaping the Center’s strategic partnerships and business development.

With 18 years in the accounting industry, Heggem has held leadership and growth roles at various firms. His contributions extend outside the office, as he served on leadership boards such as the Sage Accounting Advisory Council and the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. His expertise earned him recognition as a “20 Under 40” professional to watch by CPA Practice Advisor in 2017 and 2023.

Heggem’s influence also extends to publications. He has authored 30+ articles for periodicals and sources, including the Accountex Report, SmartCEO, and Entrepreneur.com. His speaking engagements at conferences like QuickBooks Connect and XeroCon have inspired audiences across the industry.

Heggem said joining the Center’s team offers a unique opportunity.

“Donny has assembled an incredible group of individuals to make a difference in the accounting industry, and he’s taken the time to build the Center from the ground up, knowing exactly how we need to be in the marketplace to have an impact,” Heggem said. “There’s a level of excellence and innovation, grounded in knowledge and wisdom that is apparent.

“I’ve not seen these things expressed so clearly at any other organization.”

Heggem’s primary responsibilities will be to optimize opportunities for Center allies and help them ultimately reach their own marketing impact goals through strategic partnerships.

The appointments of Maresca and Heggem signify the Center's unwavering commitment to assembling a diverse and talented team dedicated to advancing its mission of guiding professionals through the adoption and change required to step into the future of the accounting profession. Their combined expertise and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the Center's continued success in reshaping the future of accounting.

