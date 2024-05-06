“Séance Games-Metaxu” Announces Foreign Distribution Agreement with Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc.

Seance Games Metaxu Poster V2 Olivia Deligan as "Kat" Farryl Christina Lawson as "Julia"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Séance Games-Metaxu” a horror/thriller motion picture is pleased to announce that it has been picked up for foreign distribution by Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc. The film is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival Marché du Film on May 16 at 20:30 (8:30pm) at the Lerins-1 Theatre.

The multi-award winning feature has received accolades from more than thirty five film festivals around the globe for acting, directing, producing, screenwriting, cinematography, sound design and editing. For more information please visit www.seancegamesmetaxu.com.

Attending the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film with the film's production company McClure Films, will be producer, director, writer editor Tané McClure, along with Executive Producers Nisha Catron and Sylvester Bowen, and actress Farryl Christina Lawson.

The film’s producer, director, co-writer, editor, visual effects artist, sound designer and actor, Tané McClure, is well known in the entertainment industry. Her many credits include portraying Reese Witherspoon’s Mom in “Legally Blonde,” as well as another supporting role in “Go.” Starring roles include “Trance,” “Inferno,” “Scorned 2,” “Caged Hearts,” “Crawlspace” and many more. As a director she has won multiple directing awards for her short films “Voyager 2150” and “Rock Star.” Additionally her exciting current film in post production is "Kaitlyn's Chance" a family feature film about a young woman and her champion Jumping horse, starring Sean Patrick Flannery, Jennifer Taylor, Jaime King, Samantha Rose Baldwin, Shane Graham and Chris Mulkey.

“Séance Games - Metaxu” follows four social media stars as they vie to win a million dollars. During the live on-line video game challenge, they soon discover they are secretly opening the Gates of Hell. Becoming trapped, the Metaxu… people who bridge the gap between the living and dead, help them fight the demons…but who will win?

“Séance Games-Metaxu” stars Olivia Deligan as Kat and Madison Taylor as Morgan. Podcasters of ‘Morg and Kat’s Adventures.’ Andrew James Ferguson is Tommy, a jock and former Frat boy and Bernard Timmons II plays Stephen, a genius nerd brained techie. Co-star is Farryl Christina Lawson as Julia, their murdered friend. Supporting cast members are Nisha Catron as Sally, the Caretaker of the rundown hotel and Sylvester Bowen as the Gas Station Attendant. Tané McClure plays as Anna-the Ghost of Red Headed Woman and veteran actor Eric Roberts plays her husband, demon of the establishment.

The independent horror/thriller is produced by Darlin’ and Rose Productions, McClure Films and Ascalon Films. Executive Producers are Sylvester Bowen and Nisha Catron for Darlin’ Rose Productions. Tané McClure for McClure Films as Producer, Director, Co-writer, Editor and VFX artist, with Producer and Co-writer Tyke Caravelli. Producer and Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies for Ascalon Films, along with Producer and Casting Director Linda Berger and Producer, 2nd Unit Director and Stunt Coordinator Mark Steven Grove. Assistant Director/2nd Unit Director is Alisa Zolonz. The theme song “The In Between” was written by Nisha Catron and Sylvester Bowen and performed by Nisha Catron.

Adler & Associates Entertainment is a full-service media company that creates, producers, acquires, sells and distributes audio/visual content around the globe. As indie film distributors they deal with major streaming platforms, television stations and cable networks worldwide.

