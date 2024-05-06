Royalton Barracks/Missing Person(s)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2001987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024, 12:23pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1728 Ridge Road (Brookfield School), Brookfield, VT

MISSING PERSON(S): Two Juveniles

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Surrounding Brookfield area

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05-06-24 at approximately 1223 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Brookfield School in the town of Brookfield for a report of two missing juveniles. Vermont State Police learned that at approximately 11:15 hours recess began and at approximately 11:50, the juveniles were unaccounted for within school grounds. Vermont State Police, VT Fish and Game and Randolph Police conducted an initial search of the school grounds for the juveniles, but it was unsuccessful. As the investigation continued, additional agencies assisted in the search for the juveniles. Local Rescue Squads, Local Fire Departments and residents searched the roads surrounding the area around the Brookfield School. At approximately 2:53 pm, an area resident spotted the juveniles walking on North Randolph Road. At approximately 3:07 pm, the Vermont State Police located the two juveniles walking along a stream on North Randolph Road. The juveniles were in good health and returned to their respective families.