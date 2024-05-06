Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,086 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Missing Person(s)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2001987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                            

STATION: Royalton              

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024, 12:23pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1728 Ridge Road (Brookfield School), Brookfield, VT

 

MISSING PERSON(S): Two Juveniles                                       

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Surrounding Brookfield area

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     

      On 05-06-24 at approximately 1223 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Brookfield School in the town of Brookfield for a report of two missing juveniles.  Vermont State Police learned that at approximately 11:15 hours recess began and at approximately 11:50, the juveniles were unaccounted for within school grounds.  Vermont State Police, VT Fish and Game and Randolph Police conducted an initial search of the school grounds for the juveniles, but it was unsuccessful.  As the investigation continued, additional agencies assisted in the search for the juveniles.  Local Rescue Squads, Local Fire Departments and residents searched the roads surrounding the area around the Brookfield School.  At approximately 2:53 pm, an area resident spotted the juveniles walking on North Randolph Road. At approximately 3:07 pm, the Vermont State Police located the two juveniles walking along a stream on North Randolph Road.  The juveniles were in good health and returned to their respective families.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Missing Person(s)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more