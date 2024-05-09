The MSPAA TEBO Workshop: Empowering the MSP Community for Future Success
The MSP community is stronger together because collaboration fosters innovation, resilience, and collective success.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MSPAA, a leading platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is thrilled to announce its upcoming Technology Enhanced Business Operations workshop, "Empowering the MSP Community: A Workshop for Advancement." This unique event is scheduled to take place at the vibrant Curtis Hotel event space in Denver, Colorado, offering an engaging mix of professional development and networking opportunities designed specifically for MSPs looking to leverage growth and solve pressing industry challenges.
Dave Jooste - President
Event Details:
Date and Location: Further details including the exact date and location are available on our official website.
RSVP: Securing a spot at this must-attend event is easy. Interested participants can register at the event website.
Why Attend?
The MSPAA TEBO workshop is set to be an unparalleled gathering of MSP technology leaders and channel partners, all aimed at fostering the MSPs growth. The event will kick off in the inspiring setting of TopGolf, where attendees can enjoy not just the opening session, but also amazing food, social interactions, and the chance to win prizes.
Keynote Highlight:
We are proud to announce Dr. J. Robert (“Bob”) Beck as the keynote speaker. With an illustrious career spanning medicine, health services research, and information technology, Dr. Beck brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the evolving role of varied complications in business and how MSPs can harness this potential to meet growing demands.
About the Sessions:
The industry is at a pivotal point with the advent of technologies like Chap GBT AI, revolutionizing the way we think about business and IT services. Our workshops will address the critical role MSPs play in this transformation, their values, growth tactics, and how they can stay ahead of the curve in providing cutting-edge solutions to their clients.
Who Should Attend:
This event is a must for anyone involved in IT-managed services, from seasoned MSP veterans to those just starting out. It's an opportunity to learn from the best, connect with peers, and take your MSP business to the next level.
About the MSPAA:
The MSPAA stands at the forefront of supporting MSPs through public awareness, networking opportunities, and industry-leading resources. With a focus on real-world solutions and fostering a community of collaboration, the MSPAA is dedicated to helping MSPs thrive in a rapidly evolving market.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to advance your MSP business and connect with industry leaders
For more information about the MSPAA, please visit: https://mspaa.net
For more information about the MSP workshop, please visit: https://tebo-denver.com
