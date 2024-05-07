Empowering MSP Success: Amanda Stone Joins the MSPAA as the MSP Member Relationship Advocate
With the MSPAA, our collective effort is dedicated to empowering MSPs to thrive in the market, providing you, the SMB client, access to a nationwide database of verified providers in their respective fields.
Every business owner understands the significant time and effort invested in building a successful business, particularly in seeking and hiring a skilled IT team. With the MSPAA, you can simplify your search through the vast MSPs.
Amanda will be responsible for reaching out to MSP members, raising awareness about the benefits of MSPAA, and extending invitations to the community.
Amanda brings a wealth of experience in member relations and advocacy, making her a valuable addition to the MSPAA team. Her dedication to fostering strong relationships and her passion for supporting MSPs align perfectly with the MSPAA's mission of empowering and advancing the managed service provider industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda Stone to our team," said Jake Charen of the MSPAA. "Her expertise and enthusiasm will play a crucial role in strengthening our connections with MSPs and ensuring that they fully benefit from all that MSPAA has to offer."
Amanda's responsibilities will include engaging with MSP members to understand their needs, facilitating networking opportunities, and promoting the educational and professional development resources available through the MSPAA. Her efforts will contribute to a vibrant and supportive community within the managed service provider ecosystem.
"I am excited to join MSPAA and contribute to the growth and success of our member MSPs," said Amanda Stone. "I look forward to building meaningful relationships and helping our members leverage the valuable resources and opportunities available through the MSPAA."
Amanda's appointment comes at an exciting time for the MSPAA, as the association continues to expand its reach and impact within the industry. Her expertise and dedication will undoubtedly strengthen the MSPAA's position as a leading advocate for managed service providers nationwide.
For more information about Amanda Stone and MSPAA, visit: https://mspaa.net/our-team/
About the MSPAA: The MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit: https://mspaa.net
Jake Charen
Managed Service Providers Association of America
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube