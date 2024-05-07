Ascent Concierge Medicine Announces Groundbreaking Comprehensive Health Program
In Colorado, a Summit is not just a peak; it represents the pinnacle of achievement. This philosophy is at the heart of Ascent Concierge Medicine's approach.
At Ascent, we blend cutting-edge scientific knowledge with ancient wisdom, practical insights, and common sense to empower you to achieve peak health.”CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of an unparalleled health initiative by Ascent Concierge Medicine, a beacon of innovative healthcare in Colorado with over 30 years of experience. The program, a meticulously designed series of Summits, aims to guide executives through a comprehensive health and wellness journey, akin to conquering a series of mountains.
— Adam Courchaine - President
Program Overview:
Discovery Summit: Begins with an in-depth health history review, DEXA body composition test, and an extensive lab panel of over 60 biomarkers. It sets the foundation for the personalized health journey.
Physical Fitness Summit: Evaluates physical fitness parameters including VO2 max and balance, emphasizing the importance of physical activity for longevity.
Metabolic Summit: Builds on previous insights to explore metabolic health, utilizing food log analysis and personalized nutrition strategies.
Nutrition Summit: Dives deeper into nutritional health, leveraging continuous glucose monitoring to optimize dietary plans.
Sleep Health Summit: Focuses on optimizing sleep quality through innovative technology and personalized recommendations.
Cardiovascular Summit: Offers advanced cardiovascular risk assessment and personalized strategies for heart health.
Neurodegenerative Summit: Aims to preemptively address risks related to Alzheimer's and dementia through comprehensive assessments and preventive strategies.
Cancer Prevention/Screening Summit: Prioritizes advanced proactive care and personalized cancer screening approaches.
Mental/Emotional Wellness Summit: Recognizes the critical role of mental and emotional health, integrating resilience-building challenges to prepare participants for their health journeys.
Each Summit is designed not as an endpoint but as a stepping stone to the next level of health and wellness. This innovative structure allows for a dynamic and personalized approach to healthcare, empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.
"We believe in tackling health challenges head-on, much like climbing a series of peaks," said Adam Courchaine, President of Ascent Concierge Medicine. "Our program is designed to guide executives through each aspect of their health, with the ultimate goal of achieving and maintaining their peak performance. We're excited to offer such a comprehensive and personalized health solution."
About Ascent Concierge Medicine
With over three decades of experience in providing exceptional healthcare, Ascent Concierge Medicine stands at the forefront of medical innovation. Located in the heart of Colorado, the institution is dedicated to guiding individuals toward their peak health through a series of meticulously designed Summits, each focused on a key aspect of wellness.
For more information, please visit: https://ascentmedicine.com
