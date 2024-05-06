Governor Ivey Signs House Bill 182, Combatting Illegal Squatting

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed House Bill 182, sponsored by Rep. Craig Lipscomb, to strengthen homeowners’ rights against squatters who illegally occupy their property.

“It has been said that a person’s home is their castle, yet after a national rise in illegal occupations of homeowner’s private property, it is apparent that more must be done to halt criminals from commandeering people’s homes,” said Governor Ivey.

The new law creates penalties for falsifying real estate documents and establishes a process, administered by local law enforcement, to quickly remove individuals who are occupying a dwelling without authorization.

“In Alabama, private property rights are paramount. This new law puts would-be squatters on notice that any attempt to hijack and take over someone’s home will be met with swift action by law enforcement. The best dwelling for an illegal squatter is a jail cell, and we in state government should never rest easy until all Alabama homeowners’ rights are fully protected.”

The anti-squatting law will take effect June 1, 2024.

