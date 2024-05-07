Submit Release
Dr. Philip Comberg joins Enact Board of Directors

A professional headshot portrait image of Dr. Philip Comberg — an experienced professional in investment, renewable energy and technology — who will serve on Enact Systems' board of directors.

Dr. Philip Comberg joined the Enact board of directors in 2024, bringing a wealth of experience in investment, renewable energy and technology

Founder of Alcosa Capital brings extensive renewable energy and financial management leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning solar software platform Enact Systems (“Enact”) today announced it has added Dr. Philip Comberg to its Board of Directors. Dr. Comberg brings over 15 years of experience in the renewable energy industry and has held senior roles including board member of German IPP Maxsolar, Chairman of battery storage company Vionx Energy (US), CEO of Vivopower International (UK), chairman of Solarcentury Holdings (UK), CEO of Conergy (Germany), and board member of Solarfun Power Holdings (China).

“I am extremely pleased to welcome someone of Philip’s caliber to the team. His business acumen, particularly his energy background, will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth strategy with product innovation,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of Enact. “We are committed to providing our customers with the technology and expertise to simplify their solar ownership. Philip joins us during a pivotal time as we introduce new solutions to the market and transform and accelerate clean energy globally.”

Enact is revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned, implemented, and overseen for solar customers. Enact also recently announced the incorporation of Oracle Blockchain technology, based on permissioned enterprise blockchain, with the ability to issue Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and/or carbon credits using tokens linked to their solar system value and verifiable generated energy quantities. This technology allows customers to monetize on tax and carbon benefits.

“I am honored to have been invited to join Enact’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Comberg. “Enact provides an impressive technology platform with world-class services, IP, and professional expertise focused on helping customers achieve their solar and energy goals. I am excited to be part of the Enact journey as it scales new heights.”

Before entering the renewables industry, Dr. Comberg worked as a principal investor at Alcosa Capital, an investment banker at Deutsche Bank, and an attorney at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Germany and China. He studied law at the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and Chinese at Zhongshan University in China, subsequently completing his Master’s degree at New York University and a Doctor of Law at the University of Düsseldorf, Germany.

Enact’s award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.

