The Broadway Collection Introduces Documentary Short Series to Travel Industry at IPW 2024
New Film Featuring Tony Award® Winner Gavin Creel Highlights the Importance of Broadway for New York City VisitorsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broadway Collection introduced a high energy, educational documentary short film during today’s NYC Center Stage luncheon at IPW 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The new film highlights the importance of seeing a show during a trip to New York City, as no visit is complete without Broadway.
“I am thrilled to announce our latest venture to bring the magic of Broadway to travelers around the world,” said Bob Hofmann, Vice President of The Broadway Collection, a division of The Shubert Organization focused on helping visitors to NYC discover Broadway. “This is an exciting step for us, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow The Broadway Collection’s content for distribution in the future.”
Executive Produced by The Broadway Collection, Produced and Directed by two-time Emmy-nominated Jonathan Theodore Baker, this video is the first in an ongoing video series. Featuring Tony® and Olivier Award-winning Broadway star Gavin Creel, who also served as host of IPW’s NYC Center Stage luncheon, the film highlights his path to developing a life in theatre and on Broadway. Jonathan and Gavin grew up performing together in Findlay, Ohio, then both attended the University of Michigan Musical Theater program.
“It’s quite special to be working together with my old buddy Gavin after all these years. We did so many shows before our lives took different creative paths. It’s an honor to take what I do now as a filmmaker and help audiences get to know the talented performers who make Broadway the panicle of live entertainment anywhere in the world,” said Jonathan.
The video also features a roundtable with Creel and some special guests: composer and performer Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, The Great Gatsby), director Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio), and actress/singer Jacqueline Arnold (Moulin Rouge!) about the current state of Broadway in 2024.
This documentary short is The Broadway Collection’s newest project, produced to illuminate the history of Broadway, the process of creating a show, and the extraordinary personalities working in live theatre today. Designed to foster a closer relationship between the viewer and Broadway and to demystify the world of live theatre for the general audience, The Broadway Collection creates unique content for distribution in various formats including blogs, email, social media, and video.
The roundtable was filmed at pre- and post-show hot spot Bond 45, operated by The Fireman Group, while additional filming took place at The Museum of Broadway. The Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel assisted with accommodations for the producers. These collaborations are indicative of The Broadway Collection’s desire to further the connection between Broadway, the Theatre District, the travel industry, and visitors from across the globe.
The ten-minute documentary short is being made available for distribution through travel companies and is available to visitors on The Broadway Collection’s website and YouTube channel, @BroadwayCollection. Please view the new video here.
About The Broadway Collection
The Broadway Collection is a division of The Shubert Organization, a leader in Broadway theatre for over 100 years, focused on helping visitors to New York City discover Broadway. The Broadway Collection partners with the most popular shows for visitors to NYC, including hit Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, the Metropolitan Opera, and the New York City Ballet, with shows to fit every taste and budget. Through international marketing outreach and its deep connections to the professional travel industry, the Broadway Collection ensures that every traveler’s New York City experience includes tickets to a show. Visit www.broadwaycollection.com for news and information and follow The Broadway Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more photos, videos, and exclusive Broadway content. #MakeItBway
About JB Productions
Jonathan Theodore Baker is a two-time Emmy-nominated producer known for MSNBC Films’ Documentary “Serving in Secret” featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Rachel Maddow; Emmy-nominated documentary “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (Showtime), “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios) starring Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Eva Longoria; “The Banker “(Apple+), starring Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, and Nicholas Hoult, directed by George Nolfi; “Manifest Destiny Down: Spacetime” (Amazon Prime); “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios), Audience Award winner at Sundance. Formerly of Sony Pictures Entertainment where he saw forty major theatrical films released, of which ten achieved #1 at the box-office, he is an Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon and the University of Bologna. He is a member of the PGA.
Bailey Disler
Imagine PR
info@imagine-team.com