Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Ranked Among Top 10 Caribbean Hotels by Tripadvisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos, a collection of exclusive-use beach houses and villas across North Shore, Long Bay, and Grace Bay, has been ranked among the Top Hotels in the Caribbean by Tripadvisor’s The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best. This prestigious accolade celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel and awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Trip Advisor community over a 12-month period.
Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Top Hotels in the Caribbean by Trip Advisor’s The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best,” said Vasco Borges, CEO of Beach Enclave. “This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.”
Beach Enclave has been expanding its portfolio over the past year, with the opening of the new North Shore Beach Houses in December and the upcoming launch of The Reserve at Grace Bay. Centrally located yet exceptionally private, the ten contemporary beach houses feature beach front and ocean-view beach houses, ranging from three to four bedrooms.
Designed by acclaimed architect Jacobsen Arquitetura, the beach houses have been designed to highlight the natural surroundings through seamless indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring a large indoor kitchen and living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, sun deck, infinity pool, and fire pit with direct private access to the beach.
The Reserve at Grace Bay, set to open in the fall, will feature three ultra-luxe beachfront estate homes on nearly five acres, offering expansive, private living along Grace Bay beach. The Reserve offers privacy and luxury amenities, ranging slightly in floor plans and amenities. Each villa features an open-plan living, dining, and chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a spacious rooftop terrace, ideal for large family gatherings.
“We are excited to continue expanding the Beach Enclave portfolio and providing guests with more opportunities to experience the luxury and beauty of Turks & Caicos,” added Borges.
The North Shore Beach Houses and The Reserve at Grace Bay are examples of Beach Enclave’s ongoing commitment to offering an exclusive and expertly curated experience for guests. Each beach house and villa are fully staffed with a private butler, housekeeping, and maintenance, and guests can enjoy daily private chef services, group yoga, and wellness treatments in the villa. The Reserve will also provide access to extensive activities like a golf complex, tennis and pickle ball courts, and beach volleyball, ensuring that guests have plenty of opportunities to stay active and have fun during their stay.
For images of the new North Shore Beach Houses, please see here.
Images of The Reserve will be available soon.
About Beach Enclave:
Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos, consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating personalized resort experiences on the renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests a luxury-driven experience.
Beach Enclave’s villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Delivering customized amenities, such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, the Beach Enclave team is versatile, exceeding guest expectations by catering to multifaceted needs.
At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects balance through comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability.
