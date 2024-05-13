SaltWrap Launches Clinical Advisory Board
SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, officially launches the SaltWrap Clinical Advisory Board.
By combining research with our board members' clinical experiences, we create recommendations that are not only scientifically sound, but also ahead of the curve in practical healthcare.”PALM BEACH, FL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaltWrap, the worldwide leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, is proud to announce the launch of the SaltWrap Clinical Advisory Board.
— Scott Hogan, SaltWrap Founder & CEO
This panel of esteemed medical experts includes physical therapists, exercise physiologists, and regenerative medicine physicians. They are responsible for reviewing our research, content, and products for safety and efficacy.
SaltWrap's Clinical Advisory Board members are deeply involved in the latest therapeutic research and are active healthcare providers themselves. This unique position allows them to guide the company in adopting the latest technologies and methods, ensuring its approach is always rooted in the best, most current evidence-based practices.
The inaugural SaltWrap Clinical Advisory Board members include Alaina Curry, DPT, Chris Dempers, ASCM-EP®, and Dr. Ro Mahajan, MD.
SaltWrap founder and CEO, Scott Hogan, says launching the Clinical Advisory Board is an important step in SaltWrap's mission to become its customers' most trusted health advisor by delivering the highest-quality and most trustworthy information possible:
“What sets our Clinical Advisory Board apart from typical scientific review boards is their focus on real-world applications. In addition to reviewing the scientific literature behind our recommendations, they also consider how it works in real-world settings. This means checking that the scientific studies we base our recommendations on are practical and relevant, and blending this with their own hands-on experience and insights.
This approach is crucial for us. Often, the lessons learned in clinical practice pave the way for future studies. By combining research with our board members' clinical experiences, we create recommendations that are not only scientifically sound, but also ahead of the curve in practical healthcare.”
What does this mean for SaltWrap?
In the coming weeks, you can expect to see in-depth blogs authored by SaltWrap panel members. You will also see that at least one SaltWrap Clinical Advisory Board member has reviewed all future and existing editorial content on the SaltWrap site.
Beyond that? You'll want to stay tuned to the SaltWrap newsletter for all of the latest news and big developments. (You can sign up here if you haven't already.)
Learn more about the SaltWrap Clinical Advisory Board and its members at https://saltwrap.com/pages/clinical-advisory-board.
About SaltWrap: Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. SaltWrap was recently named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc.
SaltWrap
info@saltwrap.com
###
SaltWrap
Public Relations
info@saltwrap.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
SaltWrap: Come Back Stronger