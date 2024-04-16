SaltWrap Launches Natural Muscle Recovery Formula, Protein Clinic™

SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, officially launches its natural muscle recovery formula, Protein Clinic™.

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaltWrap , the worldwide leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, is proud to announce the release of its natural muscle recovery optimizer: Protein Clinic™.Scott Hogan, SaltWrap founder and CEO, says it’s a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to solving customer pain points:“We took everything SaltWrap athletes loved about the original Protein Clinic™ formula to the next level. From dialing up its natural recovery-optimizing power with CherryPUREto improving the flavor and consistency of our Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor.And we worked meticulously to develop our best-tasing and most versatile Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™ breakthrough to date: Vanilla Cream Protein Clinic™.Our athletes are blown away by Protein Clinic™. And we can’t wait for everyday fitness enthusiasts to try it.”To learn more about the new and improved Protein Clinic™, including how to save 20% off during its special launch sale, please visit https://saltwrap.com/blogs/all/new-protein-clinic About SaltWrap : Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. SaltWrap was recently named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. About Protein Clinic™ : Protein Clinic™ is the world’s first natural-based, total-body recovery formula. This delicious, creamy shake delivers science-backed ingredients shown to support optimal muscle growth and recovery, help reduce post-exercise pain and soreness, and fortify connective tissue and bone health. With Protein Clinic™, you can unlock your natural muscle-building potential with one convenient shake. For all scientific references, please visit https://saltwrap.com/pages/protein-clinic-references

