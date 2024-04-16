Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,616 in the last 365 days.

SaltWrap Launches Natural Muscle Recovery Formula, Protein Clinic™

SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, officially launches its natural muscle recovery formula, Protein Clinic™.

SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, officially launches its natural muscle recovery formula, Protein Clinic™.

Protein Clinic™ by SaltWrap is back - and better than ever - with an upgraded natural recovery formula and delicious new flavors.

Our athletes are blown away by Protein Clinic™. And we can’t wait for everyday fitness enthusiasts to try it.”
— Scott Hogan, SaltWrap Founder & CEO
PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaltWrap, the worldwide leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, is proud to announce the release of its natural muscle recovery optimizer: Protein Clinic™.

Scott Hogan, SaltWrap founder and CEO, says it’s a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to solving customer pain points:

“We took everything SaltWrap athletes loved about the original Protein Clinic™ formula to the next level. From dialing up its natural recovery-optimizing power with CherryPURE® to improving the flavor and consistency of our Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor.

And we worked meticulously to develop our best-tasing and most versatile Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™ breakthrough to date: Vanilla Cream Protein Clinic™.

Our athletes are blown away by Protein Clinic™. And we can’t wait for everyday fitness enthusiasts to try it.”

To learn more about the new and improved Protein Clinic™, including how to save 20% off during its special launch sale, please visit https://saltwrap.com/blogs/all/new-protein-clinic.

About SaltWrap: Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. SaltWrap was recently named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc.

About Protein Clinic™: Protein Clinic™ is the world’s first natural-based, total-body recovery formula. This delicious, creamy shake delivers science-backed ingredients shown to support optimal muscle growth and recovery, help reduce post-exercise pain and soreness, and fortify connective tissue and bone health. With Protein Clinic™, you can unlock your natural muscle-building potential with one convenient shake. For all scientific references, please visit https://saltwrap.com/pages/protein-clinic-references.

Public Relations
SaltWrap
+1 866-444-3267
info@saltwrap.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

SaltWrap: Come Back Stronger

You just read:

SaltWrap Launches Natural Muscle Recovery Formula, Protein Clinic™

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more