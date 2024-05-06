SEC Veteran Larry Bergmann Rejoins Davis Wright Tremaine's Financial Services Practice

– Davis Wright Tremaine is pleased to announce that Larry Bergmann has rejoined the firm as senior counsel in the financial services practice.

"We are pleased to welcome back Larry to Davis Wright and the financial services team," said Elizabeth Davis, co-chair of Davis Wright's financial services practice. "Larry's experience as a longtime SEC attorney and his focus on trading and underwriting issues and broker-dealer compliance will greatly enhance our capabilities in advising clients on operation-critical regulatory matters."

Bergmann served as a longtime lawyer in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets. In his 30 years at the SEC, Bergmann rose to the position of senior associate director in the Division of Trading and Markets, where his responsibilities included administering the SEC's trading practices rules, rules applying to short sales, the activities of research analysts, and issuer repurchases. He previously served as assistant director for trading practices and as a branch chief in the Division of Enforcement. Bergmann received the SEC's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award. Following his time at the SEC, Bergmann joined McGonigle, P.C., as a partner before its combination with Davis Wright.

"After stepping away from the practice of law for a year, I am excited to come back and rejoin the financial services team at Davis Wright," said Bergmann. "The firm is a clear leader in the financial services space, and I look forward to working with the team and its clients again."

Bergmann received his B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his J.D. from Boston College Law School.

