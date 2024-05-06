Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week at River Terrace Education Campus
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, May 6 at 11:00 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee will kick off National Teacher Appreciation Week with a lunch at the River Terrace Education Campus in Ward 7.
River Terrace Education Campus is a citywide school and serves the 1% of the DCPS student population with the greatest needs through its mission to promote the individual success of students through diversified instruction, support services, integrated technology, collaboration, parental engagement, and community partnerships that empower all students to reach their full potential as global citizens.
When:
Monday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m.
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education
Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Dr. Aimee Cepeda, Principal, River Terrace Education Campus
Where:
River Terrace Education Campus
405 Anacostia Avenue NE
*Closest Metro Stations: Minnesota Ave, Benning Rd*
*Closest Bus Route: X2
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos