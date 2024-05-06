Synametrics Technologies has introduced a new version of Syncrify Version 5.9 - Build 1158
Empower Your Business: Faster and Secure Backup. Improved Features. Perfect for MSPs.MILLSTONE, NJ, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synametrics Technologies, a leading provider of IT solutions, is proud to announce the release of Syncrify Version 5.9, the latest advancement in data backup and synchronization software designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.
This release introduces a feature called "accelerated protocol," a proprietary non-HTTP port protocol for transferring files in addition to HTTP(S). It offers several benefits over HTTP(S), including significant performance gains when transferring new files that do not exist on the destination server, built-in compression, and built-in encryption. These features make Syncrify an even more efficient and secure backup and synchronizing data solution.
Syncrify stands out as a resourceful and secure solution catering to businesses and individuals and is proving highly beneficial for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking reliable data backup and synchronization capabilities. It offers a 100% on-premise, self-hosted backup and file synchronization environment for companies that work across the Internet using secure, reliable, and scalable design.
Equipped with a rich array of features, including file and folder synchronization, automated backups, multi-tier backup, SyncrBox, versioning, file two-way synchronization, and remote accessibility, it comprehensively caters to diverse user needs. Supporting various platforms and devices, Syncrify enables seamless data protection and access from any location. Its robust security measures, encompassing data encryption, access control, ransomware prevention, and multi-factor authentication, prioritize the confidentiality and integrity of user data. Furthermore, Syncrify optimizes bandwidth usage and storage costs through its support for incremental backups. With its intuitive interface and adaptable deployment options, Syncrify emerges as a dependable solution for efficient data management and safeguarding. Moreover, Syncrify can be utilized in different ways to address various usage scenarios.
In addition to the "accelerated protocol," Syncrify Version 5.9 has other enhancements and features to improve user experience and functionality. Such as:
- Enhanced File Explorer: It provides a seamless experience when restoring files using the browser, streamlining the process and saving users valuable time.
- Quota Display: Users now have access to a clear representation of their quota values directly within the file explorer, allowing for better management and utilization of storage resources.
- Filter Data: Allows users to manage and filter their data easily, providing greater control and flexibility over their reports.
- Bug Fix: Addressing an issue that previously hindered the use of user groups when utilizing MS SQL Server as the RDBM, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience for users leveraging this configuration.
Syncrify Version 5.9 is now available for download. It offers businesses and MSPs a powerful solution for data backup and synchronization. For more information about Syncrify and to download the latest version, please click here.
About Synametrics Technologies:
Synametrics Technologies has been a trusted IT solutions provider since 1997. Specializing in offering innovative products like WinSQL, Xeams, Syncrify, and SynaMan, Synametrics caters to the evolving needs of its clientele. With a focus on empowering businesses to maximize the potential of their computer applications, databases, and infrastructure, Synametrics has garnered recognition in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. By continually refining and expanding its product offerings, Synametrics remains at the forefront of technological advancement, ensuring its customers stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.
Batool Hussain
Synametrics Technologies
+1 609-750-0007 ext. 1
