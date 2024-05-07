Stoneyard Inc. Partners with Martignetti Enterprises on Stone Installation Training
David is the best facilitator of the craft and his ability to keep all of the attendees focused and interested from beginning to end is second to none.”LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Stoneyard Inc., a natural stone supplier based in Littleton, MA partnered with Martignetti Enterprises for two days of stone veneer installation classes. Martignetti Enterprises, Inc. is a family owned and operated business which sells the highest quality masonry, hardscape materials like pavers and retaining walls, as well as landscape supplies at very competitive prices all with a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction and service.
— Al Martignetti, Martignetti Enterprises
The classes took place on Tuesday, April 30th at Martignetti’s Amesbury location and Wednesday, May 1st at Martignetti’s Woburn location. Both classes were led by the team at Martignetti along with Stoneyard founder and class instructor, David Croteau.
These installation classes are designed for contractors, architects, dealers, and homeowners hoping to learn more about the proper installation of natural thin stone veneer. David Croteau teaches installation best practices in five steps: preparing the surface, trimming, adhering, pointing, and cleaning. The first part of the course is a presentation followed by a hands-on demonstration of the installation using recommended tools and mortars.
This type of event is an exclusive offer to dealers of Stoneyard’s natural thin stone veneer. Events include event marketing support, presentation, hands-on product training, and stone samples or displays customized to suit the needs of the dealer location. Those interested in learning more about Stoneyard’s dealer program and exclusive event offerings should contact Nicole Cucinotta at ncucinotta@stoneyard.com.
David Croteau
Stoneyard Inc
+1 978-742-9800
