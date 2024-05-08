FLEX FUELS, Inc. Invites Beverage Brands to Harness the Power of FLEX™ Technology for Sustainable Market Expansion
We are inviting beverage brands to join us in transforming the beverage landscape”PLANTATION, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEX FUELS, Inc. ("Flex Fuels"), a dynamic newcomer in the beverage industry, is excited to announce an open invitation for partnerships with beverage brands through its innovative FLEX™ brewing and blending system. This initiative is aimed at brands eager to enhance their product offerings and tap into the growing markets of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and Out of Home and Office beverage service.
The FLEX™ system, featuring the versatile FLEXFUEL™ Pods, offers a unique solution for consumers seeking convenience without compromising quality. These pods cater to both hot and cold beverage preferences, functioning without the need for electricity or batteries, making them perfect for today's on-the-go lifestyles.
"We are inviting beverage brands to join us in transforming the beverage landscape," said Peter N. Christos, CEO of FLEX FUELS, Inc. "By leveraging our patented FLEX™ technology, partners can broaden their market presence, meet the sustainability demands of modern consumers, and deliver top-flight beverage experiences"
Why Partner with FLEX?
Innovative Delivery System: The FLEX system uses patented FLEXFUEL™ Pods, offering consumers high-quality beverage experiences on-the-go, without the need for electricity or batteries, catering especially to today’s active lifestyles.
Sustainability at the Core: By integrating FLEXFUEL Pods, brands can dramatically reduce their environmental impact. These pods are made to be 100% recyclable and ~90% lighter, require ~85% less plastic, and produce significantly fewer CO2 emissions during transport compared to traditional single-use disposable plastic bottles.
Cost-Effective and Efficient: The FLEX™ system simplifies the production and distribution process, making it not only eco-friendlier but also more economical by reducing logistics and storage challenges.
"We're offering more than a product; we're proposing a partnership for a cultural transformation," declared Jerry Pearring, COO of FLEX FUELS, Inc. "This is an opportunity for beverage brands to be part of a movement that champions sustainability while delivering unparalleled convenience to consumers."
Explore Licensing Opportunities:
FLEX FUELS is actively seeking to form partnerships with brands that wish to utilize the FLEX™ system to innovate within their markets. Brands that join us will benefit from customized integration solutions, full licensing support, and the backing of a technology that's poised to reshape the beverage industry landscape.
Brands interested in exploring licensing opportunities with FLEX are encouraged to visit our website www.flex-fuels.com and contact our team directly for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s plans, anticipated performance, goals and products, are forwarding-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Among these risk factors are (a) the growth and performance of the FLEX™ system and the Company’s products, (b) the growth of the single serve beverage market, (c) the Company’s marketing and growth strategies and its future development, and (d) results of operations and financial performance. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “likely to”, “potential” or “potentially”, “should” “will”, and similar expressions. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of this release, and Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About FLEX FUELS, Inc.:
FLEX FUELS, Inc., is a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., a Nevada corporation. FLEX FUELS is at the forefront of beverage innovation, driven to reshape the industry by prioritizing sustainability alongside superior quality. The versatile and mobile FLEX™ system provides a premium beverage experience in harmony with thoughtful environmental stewardship, and maximum convenience.
