Zone·ify Launches on Fire TV
Thousands of Hours of Free Premium Content Now Available on Amazon Platform
Having zone·ify available on Fire TV is a huge win, not only for our growing company, but for consumers who like high-quality free content on an app.”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zone·tv announced today that its free streaming television service, zone·ify, is now available on all Fire TV devices, delivering thousands of hours of high-quality free content to the more than 200 million Fire TV devices nationwide. Zone·ify, is free to watch and supported by advertising partners. Zone·ify offers a deep catalog of premium and exclusive content in many different forms, including uninterrupted movies and shorts.
— Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv
Zone·tv CEO Jeff Weber said of the announcement, “Having zone·ify available on Fire TV is a huge win, not only for our growing company, but for consumers who like high-quality free content on an app that allows you to personalize how it is presented to you.”
Zone·ify’s diverse content is curated to appeal to cinephiles, channel-flippers and short-form content junkies alike. Drawing from a tremendously deep catalog, zone·ify delivers a seamless user experience that can satisfy a craving for a timeless classic or help a viewer go deep to find a little-known cinematic gem. Promoted content is often connected to current, seasonal or cultural events, to create a more dynamic and immersive experience.
“By allowing you to completely personalize your experience, zone·ify puts you in control,” added Weber. “Whether you want our most recent additions, Westerns only, something from a favorite actor or anything in between, zone·ify can make it happen on Fire TV.”
Zone·ify is a free streaming television service that combines the highest-quality content with unparalleled customization on an easy-to-use interface. It can be found on the Fire TV home screen or by searching for zone·ify in the Fire TV search feature, as well as on other devices and services. For more information, please visit Zone·tv.
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Fort Worth, TX and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
……………………………………
All zone·tv press inquiries should be directed to:
—
Zone·tv Media Relations
Arika Najafi
Zone.tv LLC
mediarelations@zone.tv