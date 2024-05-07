Pacific Air Cargo Reassures Shippers as Competitor Exits Market
No Shortage of Capacity on LAX-HNL-LAX Route
We maintain a very flexible business model. We expect to be able to meet the additional capacity and frequency demands following Aloha Air Cargo’s withdrawal from this route, effective June 01.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) is reassuring the freight forwarding and air cargo communities today that it expects to readily meet increased capacity demands after June 1 following the announced withdrawal from the LAX-HNL-LAX route by one of its competitors.
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo President & CEO
Pacific Air Cargo President & CEO, Tanja Janfruechte said, “One reason that we’ve been so successful over the past 24 years, is that we maintain a very flexible business model which allows us to respond in a timely manner to market changes. We expect to be able to meet the additional capacity and frequency demands following Aloha Air Cargo’s withdrawal from this route, effective June 01.”
Pacific Air Cargo operates a Boeing 747-400 F from Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) six days a week and has the flexibility to add additional services as demand dictates. Ms. Janfruechte added, “While there is no shortage of competition between the mainland and Hawaii, Pacific Air Cargo has earned an award-winning reputation for exceptional service that sets us apart, and our people are excited to welcome new customers.”
Pacific Air Cargo earned a Transportation & Logistics Award for Excellence recognition of its success in recent years in navigating sky-high fuel prices, increased labor costs, and the global pandemic while still delivering the highest standards of professional and friendly service in the industry.
Paul Skellon, PAC’s Director of Marketing, Communications & PR explained, “This highly competitive industry requires dedicated people, exceptional customer service, state of the art communications tools, as well as the right aircraft with the right operating costs.” Adding, “PAC has long had an excellent working relationship with Aloha Air Cargo and that will not change. This has not been an easy decision for them, and we will be there to help in any way that makes sense.”
Pacific Air Cargo also indicated that if shippers or forwarders have any questions or concerns, they should not hesitate to contact the Customer Services and Sales professionals in Los Angeles or Honolulu where friendly team members are ready to assist and help resolve any challenges. For more information go to pacificaircargo.com
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F six days a week express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
