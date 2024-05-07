Baron Davis, Snoop Dogg, Yo-Yo, Karen Civil, and Liana Mendoza Honored at the Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony
Angel City Salute founded by Humanitarian Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle was designed to honor individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Los Angeles community and beyond by demonstrating outstanding philanthropic, and volunteerism acts to better society.
The Annual Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony was established by humanitarian, playwright, publicist, and film producer Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle. The Los Angeles native is the founder of Platinum Star PR and Platinum Star Media Group.
Angel City Salute honorees also include Dr. Ray Cunningham and Humanitarian Etienne Maurice among others with Emmy-winning Sports Broadcaster Mike Hill to Host
This year's highly anticipated ceremony, created and produced by Los Angeles native Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the founder of Platinum Star Public Relations and Platinum Star Media Group, will honor exceptional leaders from Los Angeles County who have dedicated their time to humanitarianism, volunteering, and serving their communities.
The confirmed ACS honorees for 2024 include:
• Rap Legend and Actor Snoop Dogg
• Industry Mogul Karen Civil
• Humanitarian Etienne Maurice
• Former NBA Player Baron Davis
• Hip Hop and Actress Yo-Yo
• Media Personality Dr. Ray Cunningham
• Actress and Filmmaker Liana Mendoza
• Comedian and Actress Torrei Hart
• Advocate Rocsii Wooley
• Consul General for Chad and Founder of Health4Peace Nathalie Beasneal
• Restauranteur Chef Lawrence Page
• Singer and Songwriter Eric Bellinger
• TV Personality B. Scott
• Founder of Black Girls Ride and Slingshot Brand Ambassador Porsche Taylor
• Actor Robert Ri’chard
• Celebrity Photographer Arnold Turner
• Event Producer Melissa Harvey
• Entertainment Specialist Herb Bohanan
• Community Outreach Director Nikki Parker Morgan
More names to follow. (Note: Honorees subject to change pending availability.)
“Coming from a Native American and Mexican genealogy that worked so hard for me to be here, in Los Angeles specifically, this recognition is an honor. I do my best to show appreciation by working equally as hard as my ancestors. The importance of giving back to our communities is something that we can all share and take part in,” said Mendoza, an actress, film director, and producer. “I’m so thankful to be able to do so through the many opportunities I’ve been given. Being on television shows such as the Emmy award-winning Disney show “Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," gives me the platform needed for the most profound moments of my career and that to me is rooted in philanthropy.”
Dr. Lemelle stated, “The Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony is designed to honor individuals who elevate the stature of Los Angeles and beyond its borders, and to celebrate their leadership, mentorship, and passion for Los Angeles. Many of our honorees have devoted more than 4,000 volunteer hours in the community and beyond. Selected honorees will receive the award endorsed by the White House, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showing their support.” The President's Volunteer Service Award, led by AmeriCorps, is part of this national recognition.
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards, founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, followed President George H. W. Bush's call to action during his State of the Union Address. The awards recognize outstanding men and women who have made significant contributions through their service throughout their lives.
The Second Annual Angel City Salute Proclamation Ceremony is an unforgettable evening celebrating the spirit of service and dedication to positively impact communities in Los Angeles County and beyond its borders.
For interview requests with the founder, Dr. Lemelle, contact asst1.platinumstarmediagroup@gmail.com. For talent, media coverage, and sponsorship opportunities, contact asst1.platinumstarmediagroup@gmail.com.
To learn more about Platinum Star PR, visit www.platinumstarpr.com, and about Platinum Star Media Group, go to www.platinumstarmediagroup.com.
ACS Media Contact:
Janet Popoola
Executive Assistant to the CEO
Platinum Star Public Relations
asst1.platinumstarmediagroup@gmail.com
---
About Platinum Star Public Relations:
Platinum Star Public Relations, established by Los Angeles native Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, is a top-tier PR agency renowned for championing individuals and organizations dedicated to impactful community contributions. Its core mission is to amplify awareness, honor excellence, and drive transformative change through global PR strategies. Dr. Lemelle's visionary leadership extends to Platinum Star Media Group, a talent management and film production company. Platinum Star Public Relations is an authorizing organization to recognize individuals for the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards. Complementing these endeavors is evidenced by her humanitarian commitment, notably as a co-founder with Kristen Thomasino of the Social Good Movement Tour. The mission is simple yet powerful: to spark passion for addressing current events and equip people especially the Gen Z population, with the knowledge and skills needed to create meaningful change. Learn more at https://socialgoodtour.com/.
Janet Popoola
Platinum Star Public Relations
+1 240-462-5128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Platinum Star PR Presents the 2024 Angel City Salute Honorees