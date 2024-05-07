Retina Labs Partners with Sentara to Offer In-home Diabetic Eye Exams & Preventive Care to Health Plan Members

In-home Preventive Health Program Leads to Improved Diabetes Care & Quality Scores

Working with Retina Labs is like having a concierge service – one team that is dedicated to making sure you have a great experience. They are easy to do business with!” — Mark Fulton, Director, Population Health for Sentara

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs is pleased to announce the release of its latest case study featuring Sentara Health . This case study highlights the success of Retina Labs innovative in-home diabetic eye exam and preventive care screening care program which helps health plans improve HEDIS scores, Star ratings and diabetes management.Sentara Health is one of the leading health care systems in the country. In 2022 Retina Labs partnered with Sentara to help bridge care gaps by delivering essential preventive health screenings directly to members in the comfort of their homes. Retina Labs in-home care model offers Sentara members convenient access to a range of screenings including diabetic eye exams, HbA1c, kidney health assessments, colon cancer testing, and bone mineral density scans.“We have found, particularly with our Medicare members, that it is sometimes difficult for them to get to the provider’s office to receive the preventive services they need” says Mark Fulton, Director, Population Health Performance Improvement & Innovations for Sentara Health. “We remove the barrier of transportation and costs for members making it easy for them to stay healthy.”"The program's success demonstrates that in-home preventive care is an effective strategy for population health," states Richard Pridham, CEO of Retina Labs. "Sentara's approach to population health is exceptionally progressive. In-home preventive care not only helps their members maintain health but also meets the increasing demand for delivering care directly to members, wherever they may be."Program Highlights:- 3,265 in-home diabetic eye exams with 400 vision-saving ophthalmology referrals- 1,473 completed at-home HbA1c tests- 5,203 completed at-home colorectal cancer tests- $3.3M in Virginia Medicaid PWP bonus payouts for planFrom a clinical outcomes perspective, the case study uncovered several significant findings:- 32% of the members screened exhibited signs of diabetic retinopathy or other ocular disorders, underscoring the critical role of early detection. These individuals may have otherwise gone unscreened, risking potential vision loss. Our in-home screening program ensured prompt awareness and referrals to appropriate eye care providers for these members.- 10% of members who were screened for colon cancer tested positive, indicating potential risk for colorectal cancer.- 16% of members showed elevated hemoglobin A1c levels, drastically increasing risk for complications and highlighting need for management strategies.Tangible Results:Since the program began, Retina Labs closed over 9,765 HEDIS gaps in care for Sentara helping the plan enhance its population health strategy and quality outcome measures. Making screening more accessible and convenient through at-home care, Retina Labs has helped its health plan customers increase Star Ratings and quality metrics, close critical care gaps, unlock lucrative Medicare Quality Bonus Payment incentives, improve chronic disease management, and increase member satisfaction and loyalty. In 2023, Sentara earned $3.3 million in Virginia Medicaid Performance Withhold Program (PWP) payments for the diabetic retinopathy screening measure alone. From a member experience perspective, the in-home service is greatly appreciated as reflected in a 98% satisfaction score.Read the full case study: https://bit.ly/3UtFxEX About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screening for health plans. Retina Labs in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, HbA1C, kidney health and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs proven approach improves helps close gaps in care to drive HEDIS scores and Star ratings while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information visit www.Retina-Labs.com

Listen to the Sentara population health team talk about the value this in-home preventive care program is delivering to their members and to the organization.