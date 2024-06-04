Andy Gleason Proud Member of Corcoran Genesis, Houston, TX
A seasoned Realtor with thousands of closed transactions and years of experience, Andy distinguishes himself as a Realtor and client advocate.
I am a relationship and people guy. I truly value my client relationships, and I treat them like family; I love being a part of their home buying experience!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Gleason is a seasoned real estate professional with over 27 years of experience and a background in mortgage finance and real estate sales. Andy specializes in complex transactions as well as being known as ‘the guy’ that you want to work with. His area of expertise includes residential home sales and new home construction throughout Houston and the surrounding areas.
— Andy Gleason, Corcoran Genesis
Andy has been a respected figure in the real estate and mortgage industry since 1997. His background in finance and home sales helped to propel him into the RE/MAX Platinum Club and Hall of Fame early in his career. More recently, he served as a partner of the top eXp Realty team in the country. Now with Corcoran Genesis, Andy is ready to share his extensive knowledge with you.
Andy enjoys working with first time home buyers in the suburban areas of Houston but has extensive knowledge of the West and Southwest areas of town. He prides himself on his personal referrals and loves working on complex new home construction transactions. “It’s vital for us to help our clients understand the copious amount of information and decipher the details. This allows them to make educated decisions about their new home investment.”
Andy values repeat and referral clients who appreciate his dedication and attention to detail. With a remarkable sales record, he continues to make a significant impact on the real estate scene in Houston and its surrounding areas.
As he continues to grow and expand his portfolio, he is ecstatic about collaborating with high-level professionals like Nicole and Doug Freer, benefiting from their valuable resources and strategic coaching as part of the Corcoran Genesis family.
BIANCA BUCARAM
The Bucaram Public Relations Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here