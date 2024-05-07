HistoWiz and AIRA Matrix Collaborate to Offer Advanced AI Models on the PathologyMap™ Platform
HistoWiz customers gain access to AIRA Matrix’s AI-based deep learning and image processing solutions for automated analysis in pre-clinical research.
Through our partnership with AIRA Matrix, researchers will now have easy access to advanced AI modeling through PathologyMap™ for real-time analysis.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HistoWiz, a leader in digital pathology services, and AIRA Matrix Private Limited, a leading technology company that provides diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive AI solutions for preclinical and clinical workflows, announced at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress: USA their intent to bring AIRA Matrix’s AI tools to HistoWiz’s PathologyMap™ digital platform.
— Linh Hoang, MD, PhD, CEO of HistoWiz
Through this collaboration, HistoWiz’s PathologyMap users gain access to AIRA Matrix’s AI-based deep learning and image processing solutions for automated analysis in pre-clinical research on the PathologyMap platform. Planned integrations include pre-clinical safety assessment models and predictive toxicity models on major organs such as liver, kidney, heart, and lung. A demonstration of this joint solution will take place May 7-8, 2024 during the Digital Pathology & AI Congress in San Diego.
Chaith Kondragunta, CEO of AIRA Matrix, said, “Our partnership with HistoWiz will provide easy and convenient access to researchers to trial and use our innovative solutions for toxicology safety and discovery studies. This joint offering makes leading AI solutions for preclinical applications much more accessible and will assist researchers with their complex research problems."
Dr. Linh Hoang, MD, PhD, CEO of HistoWiz, commented, "Through our partnership with AIRA Matrix, researchers will now have easy access to advanced AI modeling through PathologyMap™ for real-time analysis. This provides our users greater access to advanced analytical tools that will lead to deeper insights and more effective research outcomes.”
Pioneering the AI App Ecosystem with PathologyMap
HistoWiz’s groundbreaking digital slide management platform, PathologyMap, allows users to instantly view, manage, and share their stained histology slides. This new integration with AIRA Matrix now gives users access to analyze their slides using AI modeling without the installation of additional software. The integration of new AI models further strengthens the platform by enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of data analysis to ultimately improve pathology assessments. This integration builds a broader AI-driven ecosystem within PathologyMap and sets the stage for additional integrations in the future.
For more information about this collaboration, researchers can stop by the HistoWiz booth #12 or the AIRA Matrix Booth #22 at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress or contact their HistoWiz sales rep.
About HistoWiz
HistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data. HistoWiz’s network of more than 100 on-call, board-certified pathologists are also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement. HistoWiz was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.
About AIRA Matrix
AIRA Matrix provides Artificial Intelligence solutions for Life Sciences and clinical applications. Our products and services improve efficiency, diagnostic accuracy and turnaround times in pathology laboratory workflows. Our diagnostic, prognostic and predictive solutions for cancer care aid disease stratification and enable management protocols tailored to improve treatment outcomes. To learn more about the AIRA Matrix and our solutions, please visit www.airamatrix.com
Melissa Fisher
HistoWiz
+1 732-788-4141
melissa.fisher@histowiz.com