HistoWiz and Molecular Instruments® Collaborate to Advance ISH Services powered by HCR™ RNA-ISH
Our collaboration with MI gives HistoWiz early access to their latest technologies as we work together to drive innovation and expedite discoveries.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HistoWiz, a leading provider of histology and slide archiving services, and Molecular Instruments® (MI), the inventor of the HCR™ imaging technology, announce a new co-marketing partnership to integrate HistoWiz’s automated histology and digitized pathology solutions with MI’s HCR brand products. This provides researchers with clinical-grade performance for their in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and immunofluorescence (IF) assays.
As part of this collaboration, customers from both HistoWiz and MI gain access to each other's products and services. HistoWiz is now a qualified service provider of HCR services and will use MI’s patented HCR imaging technology in its ISH services. Customers have access to HistoWiz’s full suite of automated histology and pathology solutions including routine tissue processing and slide staining, advanced immunostaining (IHC, IF, ISH), image analysis, and pathologist consultation.
Pre-register for our webinar in May as scientists from HistoWiz and MI discuss how this innovative HCR™ amplification system has enabled a new generation of multi-omic (concurrent RNA + protein) staining methodologies in the histopathology laboratory.
MI will provide its patented HCR technology to HistoWiz and offer MI’s customers the option to work with HistoWiz, a qualified service provider of the HCR RNA-ISH assay. HCR RNA-ISH is widely acclaimed for its array of clinical-grade features including mild sample preparation with no protease digestion, native integration with existing IHC/IF workflows, and availability with both brightfield and fluorescent imaging. The HCR RNA-ISH assay empowers researchers to target any RNA sequence in any sample with exceptional performance, speed, and versatility. Additionally, both companies will engage in joint research initiatives, initially concentrating on immuno-oncology applications in such areas as AAV vectors and CRISPR to establish the groundwork for future disruptive advancements.
Dr. Linh Hoang, CEO of HistoWiz, commented, "Our collaboration with MI gives HistoWiz early access to their latest technologies as we work together to drive innovation and expedite discoveries. By evaluating and pre-validating new technologies such as MI’s HCR RNA-ISH protease-free multiplex kits, we can readily match our customers to the best technologies for their projects. This, in turn, aids in the advancement of pre-clinical research faster than ever before. We are thrilled to be a qualified service provider of HCR services and look forward to expanding this relationship.”
Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer of Molecular Instruments, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, remarking, “Since our inception, the MI Team has been dedicated to making next-generation technology widely accessible. Partnering with HistoWiz plays a pivotal role in our efforts to expand both awareness and accessibility to the latest capabilities of HCR brand products, including our recently launched automated RNA-ISH kits. We’re excited to work with the excellent team at HistoWiz to provide best-in-class reagents and services to scientists at biopharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions.”
For more information about this collaboration, researchers can stop by the HistoWiz booth #4410 or the Molecular Instruments Booth #4053 at AACR or contact their HistoWiz sales rep or Molecular Instruments business development rep. AACR takes place April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
About HistoWiz
HistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data. HistoWiz’s network of more than 100 on-call, board-certified pathologists are also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement.
About Molecular Instruments
Molecular Instruments® (MI) develops and synthesizes kits powered by its innovative HCR™ platform for bioimaging applications in academic research, drug development, and clinical pathology and diagnostics. MI offers products for automated and manual chromogenic and fluorescence in situ hybridization (ISH) assays, featuring a protease-free workflow, native compatibility with existing IHC/IF assays, and straightforward image analysis. HCR™ products are designed to be accessible to all researchers with complimentary introductory Starter Kits, free custom probe design, and pricing that makes sense.
