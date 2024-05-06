NBAA Issues Urgent Member Call to Action on FAA Reauthorization

Washington, DC, May 6, 2024 – Today, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) called upon the business aviation community to issue a clear statement to Congress on the need to pass a long-term reauthorization measure for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before the latest extension expires May 10.

NBAA is encouraging members and others across the business aviation community to add their names to a letter to congressional leaders by 3:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, through the association’s Voter Voice resource, demonstrating to Congress that their voting constituents recognize the urgent need to secure FAA reauthorization.

Add your signature to NBAA’s letter to Congress calling for passage of a final FAA reauthorization bill.

“As representatives of the business aviation sector, we recognize the vital role that general aviation plays in driving economic growth, facilitating commerce and providing essential transportation services,” reads the letter to U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Sam Graves (R-6-MO) and Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2-WA) and Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

“We are writing to express our strong support for the bipartisan, bicameral, compromise Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to H.R. 3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which will reauthorize the FAA and aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years,” the letter continues.

Lawmakers offered the May 1 amendment to reconcile House and Senate versions of FAA reauthorization and advance the legislation past ongoing Senate debate on several last-minute riders that, NBAA noted, are “non-germane” to the bill’s purpose.

The letter emphasizes that business aviation serves as a critical tool for companies of all sizes, while the larger general aviation industry supports 1.2 million American jobs and $247 billion in economic output – contributions that rely upon stable and secure funding for the FAA.

“The bipartisan, bicameral compromise strengthens the safety, efficiency and accessibility of general aviation,” the letter states. “We appreciate the provisions that prioritize safety, streamline regulations, and improve certification processes for general aviation aircraft, including advanced air mobility. These measures will not only ensure the continued safe operation of general aviation but also promote innovation and technological advancement within the industry.”

NBAA noted the legislation also includes a first-ever general aviation title; new investment in general aviation airports; research and initiatives for sustainable fuels and technologies; improvements to the rulemaking process and modernization of the agency’s approach to pilot mental health; and efforts to bolster the industry’s next-generation workforce.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.