dell'Arte Opera Ensemble Presents its 2024 Festival, WAGES OF SIN in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York

Wages of Sin Color Graphic

Wages of Sin

Follow dell’Arte Opera down a winding path of music, dance, moral depravity and the consequences of bad behavior in our festival of opera and song!

Follow dell’Arte Opera down a winding path of music, dance, moral depravity and the consequences of bad behavior in our festival of opera and song!”
— Chris Fecteau, Artistic Director
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailed for its “compelling and innovative programming" (WQXR Radio), dell’Arte Opera Ensemble today announced its 2024 summer festival: Wages of Sin. The repertory season will include a double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! by Robert Nelson paired with THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS, by Kurt Weill with libretto by Bertolt Brecht. A special concert will open the festival, with an additional concert titled "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" rounding out the season along with "Guilty Pleasures," a cabaret program of songs by Weill, Cole Porter, and others.

The 'Wages of Sin' festival will be performed in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York, located at 502 West 53rd Street in New York City, comprising 8 performances from June 2-16, 2024. The opening concert takes place on June 2, 2024 at 3 pm; and the double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! and SEVEN DEADLY SINS will be performed on June 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee); 2 performances of "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" will be offered on June 13 and June 15; and a cabaret titled "Guilty Pleasures" will be offered on June 8.

Stage Director Jessica Harika, an alumna of dell’Arte Opera since 2019, will lead the double-bill, with David Štech conducting. The Chansons de Baudelaire concert will be staged by Judith Barnes and music-directed by Mun-Tzung Wong. Costumes will be created by Angela Huff, with lighting design by Chris d'Angelo.


TICKETS, PLEASE! and THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS
June 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee)

Cast – TICKETS PLEASE!:
ANNIE – Allison Deady
NORA – Sadie Spivey
LAURA – Helen Sánchez
POLLY – Kaitlyn Tierney
EMMY – Rachelle Pike
CISSY – Carlyle Quinn
JOHN THOMAS – Dicky Dutton

Covers:
NORA/LAURA – Alexandra Cirile
ANNIE/POLLY – Oliva Ericsson
CISSY/EMMY – Valerie Filloux
JOHN THOMAS – Thomas Walters

Cast: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS
ANNA I – Elizaveta Kozlova (June 7, 16 matinee)
ANNA I – Clara Lisle (June 9 matinee, 14)
ANNA II – Elisa Toro Franky (all performances)
Tenor I/Brother – Jeremy Sivitz
Tenor II/Brother – Thomas Walters
Baritone/Father – Renato Estacio
Bass/Mother – Jason Adamo

Karen Rich
dell'Arte Opera Ensemble
+1 917-597-8524
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Presents its 2024 Festival, WAGES OF SIN in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York

