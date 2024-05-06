dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Presents its 2024 Festival, WAGES OF SIN in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York
Follow dell’Arte Opera down a winding path of music, dance, moral depravity and the consequences of bad behavior in our festival of opera and song!
Hailed for its "compelling and innovative programming" (WQXR Radio), dell'Arte Opera Ensemble today announced its 2024 summer festival: Wages of Sin. The repertory season will include a double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! by Robert Nelson paired with THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS, by Kurt Weill with libretto by Bertolt Brecht. A special concert will open the festival, with an additional concert titled "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" rounding out the season along with "Guilty Pleasures," a cabaret program of songs by Weill, Cole Porter, and others.
— Chris Fecteau, Artistic Director
The 'Wages of Sin' festival will be performed in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York, located at 502 West 53rd Street in New York City, comprising 8 performances from June 2-16, 2024. The opening concert takes place on June 2, 2024 at 3 pm; and the double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! and SEVEN DEADLY SINS will be performed on June 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee); 2 performances of "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" will be offered on June 13 and June 15; and a cabaret titled "Guilty Pleasures" will be offered on June 8.
Stage Director Jessica Harika, an alumna of dell’Arte Opera since 2019, will lead the double-bill, with David Štech conducting. The Chansons de Baudelaire concert will be staged by Judith Barnes and music-directed by Mun-Tzung Wong. Costumes will be created by Angela Huff, with lighting design by Chris d'Angelo.
TICKETS, PLEASE! and THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS
June 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee)
Cast – TICKETS PLEASE!:
ANNIE – Allison Deady
NORA – Sadie Spivey
LAURA – Helen Sánchez
POLLY – Kaitlyn Tierney
EMMY – Rachelle Pike
CISSY – Carlyle Quinn
JOHN THOMAS – Dicky Dutton
Covers:
NORA/LAURA – Alexandra Cirile
ANNIE/POLLY – Oliva Ericsson
CISSY/EMMY – Valerie Filloux
JOHN THOMAS – Thomas Walters
Cast: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS
ANNA I – Elizaveta Kozlova (June 7, 16 matinee)
ANNA I – Clara Lisle (June 9 matinee, 14)
ANNA II – Elisa Toro Franky (all performances)
Tenor I/Brother – Jeremy Sivitz
Tenor II/Brother – Thomas Walters
Baritone/Father – Renato Estacio
Bass/Mother – Jason Adamo
