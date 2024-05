dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Presents its 2024 Festival, WAGES OF SIN in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York

Wages of Sin

Follow dell’Arte Opera down a winding path of music, dance, moral depravity and the consequences of bad behavior in our festival of opera and song!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailed for its “compelling and innovative programming" (WQXR Radio), dell’Arte Opera Ensemble today announced its 2024 summer festival: Wages of Sin. The repertory season will include a double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! by Robert Nelson paired with THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS, by Kurt Weill with libretto by Bertolt Brecht. A special concert will open the festival, with an additional concert titled "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" rounding out the season along with "Guilty Pleasures," a cabaret program of songs by Weill, Cole Porter, and others.The 'Wages of Sin' festival will be performed in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York, located at 502 West 53rd Street in New York City, comprising 8 performances from June 2-16, 2024. The opening concert takes place on June 2, 2024 at 3 pm; and the double-bill of TICKETS, PLEASE! and SEVEN DEADLY SINS will be performed on June 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee); 2 performances of "Chansons de Baudelaire: Les Fleurs du Mal" will be offered on June 13 and June 15; and a cabaret titled "Guilty Pleasures" will be offered on June 8.Stage Director Jessica Harika, an alumna of dell’Arte Opera since 2019, will lead the double-bill, with David Štech conducting. The Chansons de Baudelaire concert will be staged by Judith Barnes and music-directed by Mun-Tzung Wong. Costumes will be created by Angela Huff, with lighting design by Chris d'Angelo.TICKETS, PLEASE! and THE SEVEN DEADLY SINSJune 7, 9 (matinee), 14, 16 (matinee)Cast – TICKETS PLEASE!:ANNIE – Allison DeadyNORA – Sadie SpiveyLAURA – Helen SánchezPOLLY – Kaitlyn TierneyEMMY – Rachelle PikeCISSY – Carlyle QuinnJOHN THOMAS – Dicky DuttonCovers:NORA/LAURA – Alexandra CirileANNIE/POLLY – Oliva EricssonCISSY/EMMY – Valerie FillouxJOHN THOMAS – Thomas WaltersCast: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINSANNA I – Elizaveta Kozlova (June 7, 16 matinee)ANNA I – Clara Lisle (June 9 matinee, 14)ANNA II – Elisa Toro Franky (all performances)Tenor I/Brother – Jeremy SivitzTenor II/Brother – Thomas WaltersBaritone/Father – Renato EstacioBass/Mother – Jason Adamo