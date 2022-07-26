Opera Festival - "Finding Home"
dell'Arte Opera Ensemble presents its 2022 Festival: 'Finding Home', featuring Pelleas et Melisande, Il ritorno d'Ulliss in patria, and the premiere of JUANA!NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailed for its “compelling and innovative programming (WQXR Radio),” dell’Arte Opera Ensemble today announced its 2022 summer festival: Finding Home. The repertory season will include IL RITORNO D’ULISSE IN PATRIA, by Claudio Monteverdi, PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE, by Claude Debussy, and the professional premiere of JUANA, by Carla Lucero and Alicia Gaspar de Alba. A series of 3 song recitals is included in the festival.
TICKETS:
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/12888
The Finding Home festival will be performed in the Nagelberg Theatre at Baruch Performing Arts Center, on Lexington Avenue at 55 Lexington Avenue at 25th St. between 3rd & Lexington Avenues in New York City, with 17 performances from August 6-27, 2022. PELLÉAS will be performed August 6, 7m, 12, 14m, 26, and 28m; RITORNO will be performed on August 13, 20, 24, 27m; and JUANA will be performed on August 21m, 23, 25, and 27. Three song recitals are to be performed August 10, 18, and 20m.
Artistic Director Chris Fecteau explains: “The theme of ‘Finding Home’ resonates through all three operas. Each protagonist, Ulisse, Mélisande, and Juana, is seeking safe haven among strangers and the freedom to live their own lives to the fullest. It is especially exciting to be presenting the premiere of Juana, a Spanish language opera which celebrates the life of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz. Juana was Mexican nun famed for her intellect, her poetry and art. She challenged the Inquisition in defense of the women’s rights to education and equality. LatinX audiences will find in her a familiar heroine represented on the Mexican 100 Peso note!”
Creative Team:
Chris Fecteau, Artistic Director
Barry Steele, Scenic, Lighting and Projections Designer
Angela Huff, Costume Designer
* Evenings at 7:30, matinees (m) at 3:00 pm
Pelléas et Mélisande
August 6, 7m, 12, 14m, 26, 28m
Claude Debussy / Maurice Maeterlinck
Chuck Hudson, stage director
Chris Fecteau, Eldred Marshall, co-musical leaders
Pelléas Morgan Manifacier, James Danner*
Mélisande Clara Lisle, AddieRose Forstman
Golaud Tom Sitzler*, Tim Wilt*
Genevieve Olivia Ottinger*
Arkel Joseph Trumbo*, Matthew Mueller*
Yniold Chelsea Baccay*, Jessica Bloch*
Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria
August 13, 20, 24, 27m
Claudio Monteverdi / Giacomo Badoardo
Jessica Harika, stage director
Caitlyn Koester, musical leader
Ulisse: Thomas Walters*, Diego Valdez*
Penelope: Perri di Christina*, Stephanie Feigenbaum
Telemaco: Bo Shimmin*
Eumete: Charles David Tay*
Juana
August 21m, 23, 25, 27
Carla Lucero / Ms. Lucero and Alicia Gaspar de Alba
Rod Gomez, stage director
Alfonso J. Piacentini, conductor
Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Flavia Darcie*
Concepción Jessica Bloch*
Young Juana Chelsea Baccay*
El Alma Robert Colon*
La Condesa Anna Woiwood
Viceroy Michael TK Lam*
Archbishop Christopher Nazarian*
*dell’Arte debut
Festival Recitals
August 10, 18, 20m
Featuring artists from our roster in repertoire inspired by the festival theme of “Finding Home”
Karen Rich
dell'Arte Opera Ensemble
+1 9175978524
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other