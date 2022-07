Opera Festival - "Finding Home"

dell Arte Opera Ensemble Logo

dell'Arte Opera Ensemble presents its 2022 Festival: 'Finding Home', featuring Pelleas et Melisande, Il ritorno d'Ulliss in patria, and the premiere of JUANA!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailed for its “compelling and innovative programming (WQXR Radio),” dell’Arte Opera Ensemble today announced its 2022 summer festival: Finding Home. The repertory season will include IL RITORNO D’ULISSE IN PATRIA, by Claudio Monteverdi , PELLÉAS ET MÉLISANDE, by Claude Debussy, and the professional premiere of JUANA, by Carla Lucero and Alicia Gaspar de Alba. A series of 3 song recitals is included in the festival.TICKETS:The Finding Home festival will be performed in the Nagelberg Theatre at Baruch Performing Arts Center, on Lexington Avenue at 55 Lexington Avenue at 25th St. between 3rd & Lexington Avenues in New York City, with 17 performances from August 6-27, 2022. PELLÉAS will be performed August 6, 7m, 12, 14m, 26, and 28m; RITORNO will be performed on August 13, 20, 24, 27m; and JUANA will be performed on August 21m, 23, 25, and 27. Three song recitals are to be performed August 10, 18, and 20m.Artistic Director Chris Fecteau explains: “The theme of ‘Finding Home’ resonates through all three operas. Each protagonist, Ulisse, Mélisande, and Juana, is seeking safe haven among strangers and the freedom to live their own lives to the fullest. It is especially exciting to be presenting the premiere of Juana, a Spanish language opera which celebrates the life of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz. Juana was Mexican nun famed for her intellect, her poetry and art. She challenged the Inquisition in defense of the women’s rights to education and equality. LatinX audiences will find in her a familiar heroine represented on the Mexican 100 Peso note!”Creative Team:Chris Fecteau, Artistic DirectorBarry Steele, Scenic, Lighting and Projections DesignerAngela Huff, Costume Designer* Evenings at 7:30, matinees (m) at 3:00 pmPelléas et MélisandeAugust 6, 7m, 12, 14m, 26, 28mClaude Debussy / Maurice MaeterlinckChuck Hudson, stage directorChris Fecteau, Eldred Marshall, co-musical leadersPelléas Morgan Manifacier, James Danner*Mélisande Clara Lisle, AddieRose ForstmanGolaud Tom Sitzler*, Tim Wilt*Genevieve Olivia Ottinger*Arkel Joseph Trumbo*, Matthew Mueller*Yniold Chelsea Baccay*, Jessica Bloch*Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patriaAugust 13, 20, 24, 27mClaudio Monteverdi / Giacomo BadoardoJessica Harika, stage directorCaitlyn Koester, musical leaderUlisse: Thomas Walters*, Diego Valdez*Penelope: Perri di Christina*, Stephanie FeigenbaumTelemaco: Bo Shimmin*Eumete: Charles David Tay*JuanaAugust 21m, 23, 25, 27Carla Lucero / Ms. Lucero and Alicia Gaspar de AlbaRod Gomez, stage directorAlfonso J. Piacentini, conductorSor Juana Inés de la Cruz Flavia Darcie*Concepción Jessica Bloch*Young Juana Chelsea Baccay*El Alma Robert Colon*La Condesa Anna WoiwoodViceroy Michael TK Lam*Archbishop Christopher Nazarian**dell’Arte debutFestival RecitalsAugust 10, 18, 20mFeaturing artists from our roster in repertoire inspired by the festival theme of “Finding Home”