The Curse of La Patasola Now Available Worldwide via Pay-per-view
Horror Film Accessible via Apple iTunes, Google Play and Soon Amazon Prime Video.
We're excited to unleash the La Patasola beast for horror fans around the world and are confident viewers will react globally like they have here in North America—with two emphatic thumbs up.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producers of the horror film The Curse of La Patasola announced today that the film is now available to fans around the world via Pay-per-view on Apple iTunes, Google Play and will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video.
Additionally, The Curse of La Patasola is now subtitled in Spanish and Portuguese and available for viewers to rent or purchase in more than 80 territories around the world including: Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, The United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Denmark, Malta, Malaysia, Hungary, Portugal, Sweden, Poland, Greece, Cambodia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The global Pay-per-view release comes after a theatrical release in the United States and Screen Rant recently naming The Curse of La Patasola "The #1 Horror Movie Based on Latin American Folklore.”
Shot over a 21-day period in a swamp just outside of Orlando, Florida, The Curse of La Patasola follows two struggling couples who are haunted by a famed vampiric monster from South American folklore, testing their relationships, morality, and will to survive.
Marking the directorial debut of actor/writer AJ Jones (Lovecraft Country), with a story co-created by Jones and Florida native Daniela Gonzalez (Frenemies) and a screenplay co-written with Shaun Mathis (The Plug), the film also stars Luciana Faulhaber (Shades of Blue), Patrick R. Walker (Gaslit) Najah Bradley (Black Box) and Gillian Fitzgerald (Welcome to Flatch), who makes her feature film debut. Gonzalez, Jack Young (The Perfect Race) and Mark Pettit (True Detective) round out the cast of The Curse of La Patasola.
Broadway actress and songwriter Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Grease Live!) wrote and performed The Curse of La Patasola theme song, and the original score for the movie was developed by Kelsey Woods.
“We're excited to unleash the La Patasola beast for horror fans around the world,” said Mark Pettit, executive producer of The Curse of La Patasola. “We’re confident viewers will react globally like they have here in North America—with two emphatic thumbs up.”
In North America, The Curse of La Patasola is airing exclusively on STARZ and will move to Tubi later this year. It is also available on pay-per-view on multiple platforms.
Trailer for The Curse of La Patasola Horror Movie