Clinical Architecture Honored in 2024 Central Indiana Top Workplaces by Indianapolis Star
When I started Clinical Architecture, I wanted to build a business where intelligent, dedicated, kind and fun people could work together to address the data quality issues facing healthcare.”CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indianapolis Star has named Clinical Architecture to the 2024 Top Workplaces list. This honor is based solely on employee feedback which was collected by a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey measures the employee experience and its component themes: feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute to name a few.
— Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture
“Most of us spend a majority of our waking hours working. When I started Clinical Architecture, I wanted to build a business where intelligent, dedicated, kind and fun people could work together to address the data quality issues facing healthcare. In the information technology business, people are critical to all aspects of our success. It is a symbiotic relationship where each side must invest in the other to achieve true harmony. It's very gratifying to have Indiana's Top Workplaces affirm what I already knew to be true. I am one lucky CEO.” stated Charlie Harp, Clinical Architecture CEO.
"We're honored to be recognized as one of Indiana's Top Workplaces, a testament to our team's dedication and passion for excellence. This award underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where team members are heard and every contribution matters. Knowing that this honor is solely based on the input of our internal team makes it all the more meaningful – our team truly fuels our success,” stated Brooke Buehler, Clinical Architecture Director, People Operations.
This year marks the first time Clinical Architecture has participated in the Top Workplaces of Central Indiana. The company ranked 30th in the small company category, defined as zero to 150 employees. Visit and follow Clinical Architecture’s LinkedIn page to see how the company celebrated this recognition.
About Clinical Architecture:
Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers data quality solutions for healthcare enterprises focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. Our industry-leading software provides semantic and syntactic interoperability of data through robust content authoring, mapping and distribution architecture at speed and scale. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ClinicalArch.
