Louisiana Participating in SUN Bucks Summer EBT Program

Newsroom Benefits to be Issued in Phases, Beginning in June

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will participate in the SUN Bucks program for school-aged children this summer, helping to provide more nutritious meals to students during the summer months.

SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, provides grocery-buying benefits to low-income families with school-aged children when schools are closed for the summer.

Each eligible child will receive a single payment of $120 for the summer, with benefits being issued in multiple phases beginning in June. Most eligible families will get SUN Bucks automatically, but some parents will need to apply.

“We have been working with our federal partners and fellow agency leaders to finalize plans and timelines,” said DCFS Secretary David Matlock. “The degree of collaboration has been tremendous, and we thank them for their support and assistance through this process.”

“We do expect a large percentage of eligible children will receive benefits in time for summer,” said Aly Rau, Assistant Secretary of Family Support. “The SUN Bucks program, along with the other federal nutrition programs like SUN Meals (the Summer Food Service Program), will provide Louisiana students with access to nutritious meals during the summer months.”

Who’s Eligible for SUN Bucks?

Eligible children in the following categories will receive SUN Bucks automatically, without need for an application, beginning in June:

Children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) benefits during the 2023-24 school year

Children receiving Medicaid

Children who applied and were individually approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Additionally, children in the following categories may be eligible to receive SUN Bucks but will need to apply:

Children experiencing homelessness

Migrant children

Children who receive free or reduced-price school meals but did not complete an NSLP application (for example, if the child attends a Community Eligibility Provision school where all students are provided free or reduced-price meals without applying)

How Will Benefits Be Issued?

Benefits will be rolled out in three phases, beginning in June with children who received SNAP during the 2023-24 school year. Benefits for these children will be added to their household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Other eligible children who do not have an existing EBT card will be issued one when their benefits are issued.

What If I Need to Apply?

For children who are not streamlined eligible and need to apply, information about the application process will be provided soon on the new Louisiana SUN Bucks website.

What Should Families Do Now to Be Ready?

SUN Bucks will be issued to EBT cards and mailed to the address on file for each eligible child. Therefore, it is important that families ensure their mailing address is up-to-date on their SNAP, FITAP and/or Medicaid case, and with their child’s school.

How Long Do SUN Bucks Last?

Under federal regulations, SUN Bucks must be used within 122 days from the date the benefits are issued, or they will be removed from the card. Once the benefits expire, they cannot be added back on the card.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news about SUN Bucks in Louisiana, visit sunbucks.la.gov.