DCFS, Plaquemines Parish Government Unite to Help with SNAP Applications

Newsroom New location in Belle Chasse increases residents’ access to critical public assistance services

Baton Rouge - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Plaquemines Parish Government to provide public assistance services in the Plaquemines Parish Government Building at 333 F Edward Hebert Blvd., Building 600, in Belle Chasse, LA.

This partnership between DCFS and Plaquemines Parish bolsters the agency’s ability to meet the needs of residents seeking assistance through its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) and Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) services. These federally funded programs help Louisiana families meet their basic needs for food, shelter and clothing and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

"DCFS's commitment to serving Louisiana's children and families includes providing vital services in the communities where they live and work," said Aly Rau, Assistant Secretary of Family Support. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Plaquemines Parish to bring in-person services to residents on the Westbank."

Residents can receive assistance with SNAP, FITAP and KCSP applications at the new Belle Chasse location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

DCFS also recently partnered with the New Orleans Public Library to offer help with SNAP and other public assistance applications at three Orleans Parish libraries.

"Opening more offices makes it easier for Louisianans to access the benefits they are eligible for," said Monica Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Economic Stability. "Our partnerships with Plaquemines Parish and NOPL reduce wait times at existing offices and allow our staff to assist more people in need of these services."

To find a DCFS office near you, visit Find an Office | Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services

Know Before You Go

Plaquemines Parish Government Building

333 F Edward Hebert Blvd. Building 600,

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Phone: 1-888-524-3578

Fax: 1-225-663-3164

Visit the DCFS Office Locator to find offices near you.

About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development (SET for Success), Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

SNAP Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at:

https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (833) 620-1071, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to:

Mail:

Food and Nutrition Service, USDA

1320 Braddock Place, Room 334

Alexandria, VA 22314; or

Fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

Email:

FNSCIVILRIGHTSCOMPLAINTS@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.