Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 6, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 6 include the following:

Monday, May 6 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the Ignite Women’s Brunch at the Myrtle Beach Classic hosted by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 10th anniversary event for Precise Welding Services, Precise Welding Services, 500 Tech Road, Cheraw, S.C.

Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Women in Manufacturing Chapter Meeting, SixAxis, 219 Safety Avenue, Andrews, S.C.

Wednesday, May 8 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the STEM Signing Day at the State House, State House, South Grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 8 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the German American Chamber of Commerce South Carolina Chapter Event, Bierkeller Brewing Company, 608 Canalside Street, Suite 1009, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 29, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 29, 2024, included:

Tuesday, April 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Small Business Day at the State House, State House, North Grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2024 Southern Regional Education Board Commission on Artificial Intelligence meeting, Embassy Suites Hotel, 200 Stoneridge Road, Columbia, S.C.

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 South Carolina Governor’s Opioid & Addiction Summit Awards Luncheon, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of South Carolina House of Representatives.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Southern Regional Education Board Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:00 PM: Meeting with South Carolina Senate and constituents.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s annual reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 2

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Nucor Steel Berkeley second galvanizing production line groundbreaking, Nucor Steel Berkeley, 1455 Old Hagan Avenue, Huger, S.C.

12:30 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dawndy Mercer Plank, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Darla Moore Foundation and Artfields Legislative Reception, 130 N. Acline Street, Lake City, S.C.

Friday, May 3

11:40 AM: Policy call.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Saturday, May 4

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Republican Party Convention, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Blossoms of Hope Endowment Gala hosted by the Amazing Grace Park and the Clementa Pinckney Memorial Foundation, Amazing Grace Park, 307 W. Dozier Street, Marion, S.C.