UFX Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Television Deal with FOX Sports
UFX a professional calisthenics league announces its first ever television deal with FOX Sports covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons.STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Fitness Xtreme (UFX), a professional league featuring extreme calisthenics athletes, today announced its first ever television deal with FOX Sports covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Coverage will air on FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports App. Exclusive coverage for the 2024 season will begin on July 28th and will continue through to the 2024 UFX Championship. As part of the agreement, FS1 will be the Official Television home of the UFX for the 2024 and 2025 season.
With its roots in Brooklyn, the concept of urban fitness was developed in public parks, playgrounds and outdoor gyms and has grown globally with showcase competitions. Each match is a test of athletes’ strength, endurance and overall body fitness beginning with a “Throwdown” style competition followed by a team Relay Medley. The first team that accumulates 300 repetitions wins the match. The 2024 UFX season will feature six city based teams of men and women competing for the championship: Baltimore, Brooklyn, Miami, Harlem, Los Angeles and New Jersey.
The regular season schedule on FS1 will consist of coverage from all six regular season matches:
Sunday 07/28/2024 12:00 PM Brooklyn vs. Harlem
Sunday 08/04/2024 12:30 PM Los Angeles vs. Miami
Sunday 08/11/2024 3:00 PM Miami vs. Baltimore
Sunday 08/18/2024 11:00 AM Harlem vs. New Jersey
Sunday 08/25/2024 10:30 AM Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Sunday 09/01/2024 11:00 AM Brooklyn vs. New Jersey
The UFX Championship will be held on October 5th in Jersey City, New Jersey, with telecast details to be announced at a later date. The full season schedule and event ticket information are available on UFXPRO.com.
About Urban Fitness Xtreme
Founded in 2014, the Urban Fitness Xtreme (UFX) is a professional sports league providing a dynamic convergence of extreme calisthenics, style, and music featuring six franchises: Baltimore, Brooklyn, Harlem, Jersey, Miami, and Los Angeles. In 2017, the UFX held the first World Cup with Team USA edging out the World Team to win the title. The 2023 season culminated with Los Angeles defeating Brooklyn, Miami, and Baltimore to earn the inaugural league championship
More information can be found at www.UFXpro.com.
Media inquires contact: George Daniel (212) 287-4235 Gdaniel@ufxpro.com
George Daniel
UFX Inc
+1 212-287-4235
