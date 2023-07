URBAN FITNESS LEAGUE LAUNCHES FOUR TEAMS BATTLING FOR 2023 UFL CALISTHENICS CHAMPIONSHIP

The UFL launches inaugural four franchises with a four city launch tour culminating in the 2023 UFL Championship, December 3rd, 2023 at Brooklyn Steel.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Urban Fitness League (UFL), a professional league featuring extreme calisthenics athletes, today announced the launch of its inaugural four franchises with a four city launch tour culminating in the 2023 UFL Championship, December 3rd, 2023 at Brooklyn Steel. The UFL’s charter franchises are Los Angeles, Miami, Baltimore and Brooklyn. The high-octane sport showcases the world’s best calisthenics athletes in an unprecedented convergence of sport, style and music as each team will participate in the UFL’s first ever launch tour where each athlete will participate in an exhibition event that will be free to the public. Each UFL event will feature three rounds: Relay Medley, Throwdowns and the Battle.The UFL 2023 tour schedule includes four team launch events in each city culminating in the championship. The team launch events will include an “Open Run” tryout session.2023 UFL Tour ScheduleBrooklyn Team LaunchSaturday, August 12, 2pmFerox Athletics72 Noble St,Brooklyn, NY 11222Baltimore Team LaunchSaturday August 19, 6pmHammerjacks1300 Russell Street,Baltimore, MarylandMiami Team LaunchFriday September 15, 7pmMiami Beach Bandshell7275 Collins AveMiami Beach, FL 33141Los Angeles Team LaunchSunday October 29, 2pmMuscle Beach Venice Beach1809 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291UFL 2023 ChampionshipSunday December 3, 6pmBrooklyn Steel319 Frost StBrooklyn, NY 11222Ticket and tryout information for all events is available at UFLpro.com.About Urban Fitness LeagueUrban Fitness League (UFL) is a professional sports league providing a dynamic convergence of extreme calisthenics, style and music. In 2017, the UFL held the first UFL World Cup with Team USA edging out the World Team to win the title. The 2023 UFL tour represents the inaugural season of city based franchises competing for the UFL championship. More information can be found at www.UFLpro.com ###Media inquires contact: ufl@uflpro.com