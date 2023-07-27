URBAN FITNESS LEAGUE LAUNCHES FOUR TEAMS BATTLING FOR 2023 UFL CALISTHENICS CHAMPIONSHIP
The UFL launches inaugural four franchises with a four city launch tour culminating in the 2023 UFL Championship, December 3rd, 2023 at Brooklyn Steel.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Fitness League (UFL), a professional league featuring extreme calisthenics athletes, today announced the launch of its inaugural four franchises with a four city launch tour culminating in the 2023 UFL Championship, December 3rd, 2023 at Brooklyn Steel. The UFL’s charter franchises are Los Angeles, Miami, Baltimore and Brooklyn. The high-octane sport showcases the world’s best calisthenics athletes in an unprecedented convergence of sport, style and music as each team will participate in the UFL’s first ever launch tour where each athlete will participate in an exhibition event that will be free to the public. Each UFL event will feature three rounds: Relay Medley, Throwdowns and the Battle.
The UFL 2023 tour schedule includes four team launch events in each city culminating in the championship. The team launch events will include an “Open Run” tryout session.
2023 UFL Tour Schedule
Brooklyn Team Launch
Saturday, August 12, 2pm
Ferox Athletics
72 Noble St,
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Baltimore Team Launch
Saturday August 19, 6pm
Hammerjacks
1300 Russell Street,
Baltimore, Maryland
Miami Team Launch
Friday September 15, 7pm
Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Los Angeles Team Launch
Sunday October 29, 2pm
Muscle Beach Venice Beach
1809 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291
UFL 2023 Championship
Sunday December 3, 6pm
Brooklyn Steel
319 Frost St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Ticket and tryout information for all events is available at UFLpro.com.
About Urban Fitness League
Urban Fitness League (UFL) is a professional sports league providing a dynamic convergence of extreme calisthenics, style and music. In 2017, the UFL held the first UFL World Cup with Team USA edging out the World Team to win the title. The 2023 UFL tour represents the inaugural season of city based franchises competing for the UFL championship. More information can be found at www.UFLpro.com.
###
Media inquires contact: ufl@uflpro.com
George Daniel
Urban Fitness League
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram