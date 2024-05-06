Eddleman Promoted to President of The Austin Company
Matt’s unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and passion for our mission have driven our success.””CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Eddleman has been promoted to President of The Austin Company. With a remarkable tenure of over 35 years, Matt has played an integral role in Austin’s journey since 1988, serving in various capacities and, most recently, as the Senior Vice President of Operations. In his new role, he will steer all aspects of our business, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of our operations until a successor is appointed.
— Mike Pierce, CEO
"I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve as president of The Austin Company, a company that I have been proud to be a part of for more than three decades," said Eddleman. "I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated team of professionals to deliver world-class solutions to our clients and to uphold the legacy of quality, safety, and value that The Austin Company is known for."
"Today marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey as we announce Matt Eddleman’s promotion to President. Matt’s unwavering dedication, strategic insight, and passion for our mission have driven our success,” said CEO Mike Pierce. “As he steps into this new role, I am confident he will continue leading with integrity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to our values. Congratulations to Matt on this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to our continued collaboration as we chart the course for our company's bright future.”
Regarding the future of Austin, Eddleman said, "We're committed to our three-year vision for 2026, driven by The Austin Method and underpinned by our core values. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in the aerospace, food, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors while leveraging our expertise to make inroads into new and exciting industries.”
The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build firm offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices across various locations, including Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc. Austin operates as a member of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: https://theaustin.com/
