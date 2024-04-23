Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,108 in the last 365 days.

The Austin Company Promotes Cathcart to General Manager

Jim Cathcart, General Manager and National Accounts Director

The Austin Company announced Jim Cathcart's promotion to General Manager of its Irvine, California office.

Jim's journey with us has been marked by exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and a strategic vision that has propelled us to new heights.”
— Mike Pierce, President and CEO
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Company announced Jim Cathcart's promotion to General Manager of its Irvine, California office.

Jim Cathcart, a seasoned professional with a remarkable tenure of nearly 35 years at Austin, has been promoted to the role of General Manager. His career at Austin has seen him hold various key positions, including his previous Senior Director of Project Planning role. In his role as General Manager, Jim will be responsible for the profit, loss, and management of Austin’s business in an assigned market-based or geographical business unit. He will also be entrusted with ensuring client satisfaction and fostering a culture of professionalism and collaboration among team members. The role of General Manager is in addition to his position as National Accounts Director for Austin’s aviation, aerospace, and defense work.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the elevation of Jim Cathcart to the role of General Manager. Jim's journey with us has been marked by exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and a strategic vision that has propelled us to new heights. His contributions have been invaluable, and we are confident he will continue to steer us towards even greater success in his new role. Please join us in congratulating Jim on this well-deserved promotion,” said Mike Pierce, President and CEO of The Austin Company.

Jim responded, “I am privileged and honored to play a leadership role in Austin’s continuing legacy of delivering design-build strategies and results in aerospace and defense, as well as advanced technology and manufacturing industrial markets.”

The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices across various locations, including Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc. Austin operates as a member of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: https://theaustin.com/

# # #

Leslie A Panfil
The Austin Company
+1 440-567-8924
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

The Austin Company Promotes Cathcart to General Manager

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more