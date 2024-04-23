The Austin Company Promotes Cathcart to General Manager
The Austin Company announced Jim Cathcart's promotion to General Manager of its Irvine, California office.
— Mike Pierce, President and CEO
Jim Cathcart, a seasoned professional with a remarkable tenure of nearly 35 years at Austin, has been promoted to the role of General Manager. His career at Austin has seen him hold various key positions, including his previous Senior Director of Project Planning role. In his role as General Manager, Jim will be responsible for the profit, loss, and management of Austin’s business in an assigned market-based or geographical business unit. He will also be entrusted with ensuring client satisfaction and fostering a culture of professionalism and collaboration among team members. The role of General Manager is in addition to his position as National Accounts Director for Austin’s aviation, aerospace, and defense work.
"It is with great pleasure that we announce the elevation of Jim Cathcart to the role of General Manager. Jim's journey with us has been marked by exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and a strategic vision that has propelled us to new heights. His contributions have been invaluable, and we are confident he will continue to steer us towards even greater success in his new role. Please join us in congratulating Jim on this well-deserved promotion,” said Mike Pierce, President and CEO of The Austin Company.
Jim responded, “I am privileged and honored to play a leadership role in Austin’s continuing legacy of delivering design-build strategies and results in aerospace and defense, as well as advanced technology and manufacturing industrial markets.”
The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices across various locations, including Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc. Austin operates as a member of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: https://theaustin.com/
